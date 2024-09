San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced that the following players have been assigned to the training camp of the San Jose Barracuda:

FORWARDS:

Mitchell Russell

Lucas Vanroboys

Anthony Vincent

DEFENSEMEN:

Artem Guryev

Braden Hache

Valtteri Pulli

Joey Keane

The Sharks training camp now stands at 49 players (29 forwards, 15 defensemen, 5 goalies). An updated roster can be found here.