Sharks head to Vegas for preseason finale

The Sharks wrap up their 2024 preseason schedule with a trip to Las Vegas to take on the Golden Knights. The Sharks are on game two of a back-to-back after falling to Anaheim in a shootout Friday night.
Shaping the Roster for the Regular Season
The Sharks roster is coming together as the preseason winds down. While preseason games might not count in the standings, they are crucial for shaping the roster and providing young talent with a chance to impress. The Sharks continue to evaluate their lineup, with several spots still up for grabs as they gear up for what promises to be an exciting season.
Sharks roster:
Forwards:
7 Nico Sturm
10 Klim Kostin
11 Luke Kunin
16 Colin White
21 Alex Wennberg
23 Barclay Goodrow
51 Collin Graf
53 Ty Dellandrea
54 Givani Smith
56 Ethan Cardwell
74 Nolan Burke
75 Danil Gushchin
91 Carl Grundström
Defensemen:
26 Jack Thompson
38 Mario Ferraro
42 Luca Cagnoni
59 Jimmy Schuldt
60 Jeremie Bucheler
84 Jan Rutta
Goalies:
29 Mackenzie Blackwood
41 Vitek Vanecek
How to Tune In
Fans in the Bay Area can watch tonight’s action via a live video stream on sjsharks.com and the Sharks + SAP Center mobile app. For fans tuning in from outside the area, the game will be available on the Sharks Audio Network.