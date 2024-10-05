Sharks head to Vegas for preseason finale

The Sharks wrap up their 2024 preseason schedule with a trip to Las Vegas to take on the Golden Knights. The Sharks are on game two of a back-to-back after falling to Anaheim in a shootout Friday night.

Shaping the Roster for the Regular Season

The Sharks roster is coming together as the preseason winds down. While preseason games might not count in the standings, they are crucial for shaping the roster and providing young talent with a chance to impress. The Sharks continue to evaluate their lineup, with several spots still up for grabs as they gear up for what promises to be an exciting season.

Sharks roster:

Forwards:

7 Nico Sturm

10 Klim Kostin

11 Luke Kunin

16 Colin White

21 Alex Wennberg

23 Barclay Goodrow

51 Collin Graf

53 Ty Dellandrea

54 Givani Smith

56 Ethan Cardwell

74 Nolan Burke

75 Danil Gushchin

91 Carl Grundström

Defensemen:

26 Jack Thompson

38 Mario Ferraro

42 Luca Cagnoni

59 Jimmy Schuldt

60 Jeremie Bucheler

84 Jan Rutta

Goalies:

29 Mackenzie Blackwood

41 Vitek Vanecek

How to Tune In

Fans in the Bay Area can watch tonight’s action via a live video stream on sjsharks.com and the Sharks + SAP Center mobile app. For fans tuning in from outside the area, the game will be available on the Sharks Audio Network.