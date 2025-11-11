Sharks Foundation gives $50,000 to support families affected by cancer during hockey fights cancer month presented by Kaiser Permanente 

In alignment with the NHL’s annual Hockey Fights Cancer (HFC) initiative, the Sharks Foundation is proud to announce $50,000 in Community Assist Grants provided to six local nonprofits supporting youth and families affected by cancer.

“Hockey Fights Cancer is about more than awareness; it’s about using the power of hockey to bring hope, connection, and healing to families facing unimaginable challenges,” said Kevin Brown, Executive Director, Sharks Foundation & Head of Community Impact, Sharks Sports & Entertainment. “Through these grants, we’re helping local organizations deliver comfort and relief when it’s needed most, showing what it truly means to be Teal Together. This month, the color lavender reminds us that compassion and community are just as powerful as the game itself.”

EMPOWERING HEALING THROUGH CREATIVITY

In partnership with Kaiser Permanente, the Sharks Foundation will provide Kids & Art Foundation with a $25,000 grant to advance their mission of using art and creativity to mitigate the stress, anxiety, and trauma that accompany pediatric cancer diagnosis and treatment. The donation will fund two of the organization’s 2026 Destination Workshops, impacting 200 individuals. In addition to the donation, alongside Kids & Art, the Sharks Foundation will host a private art workshop later this month for pediatric oncology patients and their families. .

GRANTS SUPPORTING LOCAL FAMILIES

The Sharks Foundation will award five $5,000 Hockey Fights Cancer Community Assist Grants, made possible through the generosity of longtime benefactors John and Cindy Cook. The nonprofits selected provide critical resources and support for children and families impacted by cancer.

**American Cancer Society** will use the grant to help bring their annual “Courageous Kids Day” to life at California’s Great America, providing a day of happiness and adventure to pediatric oncology patients and their families.

**Jacob’s Heart Children’s Cancer Support Services** will use its grant to deliver groceries, behavioral health counseling, transportation, and financial relief to more than 150 children with cancer and their families across Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties.

**Okizu** will use the donation to send five kids at no cost to “Camp Okizu,” a week-long summer experience for youth ages 7-17 affected by childhood cancer offering peer connection, therapeutic recreation, and respite for families.

**Pink Ribbon Good** will provide 500 organic, nutrient-dense meals for children and youth living in homes impacted by breast and gynecological cancers with the grant funds, helping families focus on healing while maintaining nourishment and stability.

**There With Care of the Bay Area** will be able to distribute gas cards to 100 pediatric oncology families with the funding, helping to ease transportation costs to and from treatment throughout the region.

CONTINUING THE FIGHT TOGETHER

Through these combined efforts, the Sharks Foundation and its partners are working to uplift the Bay Area community beyond the rink – offering tangible relief, moments of joy, and meaningful connection to families fighting cancer. If you are interested in supporting our Hockey Fights Cancer fundraising efforts, please consider making a donation of any size on the Sharks Foundation