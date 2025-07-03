Sharks claim defenseman Nick Leddy off waivers 

Leddy

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has claimed defenseman Nick Leddy off waivers from the St. Louis Blues.

Leddy, 34, appeared in 31 regular season games with the St. Louis Blues last season, registering five points (two goals, three assists) with a plus-2 rating. In seven Stanley Cup Playoff games, Leddy tallied one assist. In 2023-24, Leddy finished third among Blues defensemen with 28 points, paced the group with a plus-14 rating and was second on the club with 22:22 time on ice per game played. Over the course of his career, Leddy has skated in 1,042 NHL regular season games and logged 416 points (75 goals, 341 assists) while suiting up for the Blues, Detroit Red Wings, New York Islanders and Chicago Blackhawks.

The blue-liner won the 2013 Stanley Cup as a member of the Chicago Blackhawks, earning a pair of assists over 23 postseason tilts. He has played in 11 postseasons over his 16-year NHL career, totaling 39 points (eight goals, 31 assists) in 137 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Leddy set career highs of 46 points, 11 goals and 35 assists in 2015-16 as a member of the Islanders, one year after earning a career-best plus-18 rating with the club. He went on to average a career-high 22:43 TOI per game in 2016-17.

Prior to his professional career, Leddy skated in one season with the University of Minnesota, recording 11 points (three goals, eight assists) and a plus-5 rating in 2009-10. He was named Minnesota ‘Mr. Hockey’ in 2008-09, awarded annually to the best Minnesota High School hockey player.

In international competition, Leddy represented the United States at the 2011 World Junior Championship, helping the club earn a Gold Medal with three assists over six games.

The six-foot, 205-pound native of Eden Prairie, Minnesota was originally selected by the Minnesota Wild in the 2009 NHL Draft (first round, 16th overall).

