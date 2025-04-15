Sharks captain Logan Couture to step away from professional hockey

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) captain Logan Couture announced today that he will step away from professional hockey. Couture has been dealing with symptoms related to Osteitis Pubis, which has resulted in him missing the majority of the previous two seasons. He will remain under contract with the San Jose Sharks through the 2026-27 season.

“Unfortunately, due to my injury, I am no longer able to play hockey,” said Couture. “I’m extremely grateful and proud to have played 16 years in the best league in the world. I want to thank the Sharks organization and all of my teammates over the course of my career. And most especially, thank you to the Sharks and hockey fans around the world for your continued support. I will continue to root for the Sharks as they look to get back to annually competing for the Stanley Cup as we did for so many years.”

Couture, 36, has authored one of the most prolific playing careers in the history of the San Jose Sharks. He ranks in the team’s top five all-time in multiple categories, including games played (933; 5th), goals (323; 3rd), points (701; 4th), assists (378; 5th), short-handed goals (14; T-2nd) and power play goals (83; 4th).

Couture is one of only 59 players in NHL history to amass 900 games, 300 goals, and 700 points with one franchise, and is one of three to do so with the Sharks (Patrick Marleau and Joe Pavelski).

During his tenure in teal, Couture helped the Sharks earn nine playoff berths across ten seasons from 2009-10 through 2018-19, four Conference Final appearances (2010, 2011, 2016, 2019), the franchise’s first-ever Western Conference championship and Stanley Cup appearance in 2015-16, and two division titles (2009-10 and 2010-11).

Between his first season in 2009-10 and the 2018-19 season, the Sharks won 441 regular season games and 60 Stanley Cup Playoff games – both of which are fourth-most in the NHL during that span.

Couture assumed the role of Captain in the 2019-20 season, serving as the 10th full-time captain and 13th overall captain in team history. He had previously served as an alternate captain from 2015-16 through 2018-19.

“From the first time he set foot on the ice with a Sharks sweater on, Logan has been the consummate professional,” said Sharks General Manager Mike Grier. “He has been a great leader on and off the ice and always led by example through his work ethic and by his play. Logan is the rare player who excelled at every facet of the game - he scored goals, set up teammates, was excellent on both sides of special teams, won faceoffs, and was defensively strong. If you needed a goal late in the game or were defending a one-goal lead, Logan was the player you wanted out on the ice. What I admire most about Logan is when the games mattered the most, he always elevated his game to a whole new level. His performances in the Stanley Cup Playoffs speak for themselves. Ultimately, his health and quality of life with his family must be the top priority but we have been extremely fortunate to have had Logan as our captain and as a leader in our organization for the past 16 seasons.”

From the start of his first full season in 2010-11 through his last game played on Jan. 31, 2024, Couture ranked tied for 19th in the NHL with 318 goals, 30th with 692 points. He is one of only three players in team history with 10 or more 20-goal seasons and one of three to score 300 goals with the team, is one of four to tally 700 or more points with the franchise and is one of five in club history with five or more 60-point campaigns. Couture finished in the top three in scoring for San Jose in nine different seasons and each of his last three full campaigns on the ice. He recorded three hat tricks over his career and tallied a career-high five points (two goals, three assists) at Pittsburgh on Jan. 28, 2023.

Logan “Clutchure” was known for his consistent playoff performances, elevating his play when the games demanded it the most. Among Sharks players, he ranks second in team history with 53 Stanley Cup Playoff assists, tied for second with 48 goals, third with 101 postseason points and eight game-winning goals, fourth with 36 power-play points and fifth with 116 games played. He paced the Sharks in scoring in three postseasons, highlighted by a team-record and League-high 30 points in 2016 as he led San Jose to the club’s first-ever Stanley Cup Final appearance.

Between the 2010-2019 playoffs, Couture’s 101 career postseason points trail only three players; Sidney Crosby, 123, Patrick Kane 109, and Evgeni Malkin, 106, and his 48 goals are the second most behind only Alex Ovechkin’s 50. In his first postseason run, Couture finished second among rookies in goals (4) and followed up the next season by finishing second (7) behind Brad Marchand’s 11. He led all players in goals in the 2019 postseason, including ranking tied for third in points (20).

Over the course of his career, Couture was selected to participate in three NHL All-Star Games (2012, 2020, 2022), was a member of the 2011 NHL All-Rookie Team and was a Calder Trophy finalist in that same season, finishing second in voting. He was selected as one of the NHL’s Three Stars of the Week twice during his career and was named West Division Star of the Month for March of 2021. Couture was named Sharks Player of the Year twice, in 2011-12 and 2017-18, and was the team’s Rookie of the Year in 2010-11 after setting a club rookie record with 32 goals, a mark that still stands as the best in franchise history and remains the club’s only player to score at least 30 goals as a rookie in a single season.

Internationally, Couture won a Gold Medal representing Canada at the 2016 World Cup, finishing the tournament with four points (one goal, three assists) in six games. He also represented Canada at the 2007 U-18 World Junior Championship, scoring four points (two goals, two assists) in six games.

Prior to his NHL career, Couture was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team and was selected for the AHL All-Star Game in 2009-10, finishing the season with 53 points (20 goals, 33 assists) in 42 games. He skated in four seasons with the Ottawa 67’s of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), amassing 287 points (111 goals, 176 assists) in 232 games in the league and was named to the league’s Second All-Rookie Team in 2005-06.

The Guelph, Ontario native was selected by San Jose in the 2007 NHL Draft (first round, ninth overall).