Sharks announce 2025 Rookie Faceoff schedule

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) announced today the schedule for the 2025 Golden State Rookie Faceoff, in Irvine, California at Great Park Ice & FivePoint Arena.

The 2025 Golden State Rookie Faceoff, which takes place from Sept. 12-14, will feature top prospects from each of the three California-based NHL clubs: the Sharks, Anaheim Ducks, and Los Angeles Kings.

Each team will play two games with the Sharks prospects facing off against those of the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, Sept. 12 at 6:00 p.m. PT and the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, Sept. 13 at 1:00 p.m. PT.

Single-game tickets for the general public will be priced at $15 per game and are available here. Both games will be streamed free of charge without regional restrictions and can be found on the Sharks digital platforms. The club’s 2025 Golden State Rookie Faceoff roster will be announced at a later date.