Sharks announce 2025-26 regular season schedule presented by Southwest Airlines

The National Hockey League (@NHL) and the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) today announced the team’s complete 2025-26 regular season schedule presented by Southwest Airlines, as well as the team’s celebration games and promotions schedule.

Individual tickets to all Sharks home games are on-sale now and are available by visiting sjsharks.com/tickets. Fans should use their Tech CU Sharks Card to purchase tickets and receive exclusive benefits, discounts, and more.

San Jose’s 82-game regular season schedule features three games against Los Angeles and Seattle, and four games against all other Pacific Division foes. The Sharks will play the Central Division teams three times and twice against all Eastern Conference Opponents.

The Sharks open the season at SAP Center at San Jose (@sapcenter) with a three-game homestand against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thu. Oct. 9, followed by the Anaheim Ducks on Sat., Oct. 11, and the Carolina Hurricanes on Tue., Oct. 14. The team will then depart on the first, and only, road-then-home back-to-back set, starting with the Utah Mammoth on Oct. 17 and will return to SAP Center against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 18. The team’s first extended road trip will be Oct. 21-26 in a four-game swing starting on the East Coast.

The schedule also features a 21-day break in February for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, marking the first time NHL players will represent their countries on the largest stage since the 2014 Winter Olympics. The Sharks will play only four games in the respective calendar month, with two on the road and two at home.

The Sharks longest homestand is six games which will occur twice: Feb. 26 through Mar. 7, and Mar. 30 through Apr. 8. The team will embark on a season-long five-game trip three times this season, with the first occurring on Dec. 5 through Dec. 13. The Sharks will enter the Olympic break from a five-game trip primarily through Canada and finishing in Colorado on Feb. 4. The team will not play another NHL game until Feb. 26.

Based on feedback from Sharks365 members and other fans, evening game times will be 7 p.m. (moved up from 7:30 p.m. in past seasons). Similarly, in an effort to make games more accessible for a variety of audiences, the Sharks will host seven 1 p.m. day games and three 5 p.m. Sunday games.

For the full 2025-26 Sharks schedule, visit sharks.nhl.com/schedule. Broadcast information for all Sharks games will be announced at a later date.

Additionally, the Sharks unveiled their promotion and celebration schedule for the 2025-26 season. Fueled by Teal Together, the longstanding brand campaign that unites Sharks Sports & Entertainment, this season’s creative direction blends optimism, excitement, and unfiltered fun, mirroring what fans can expect on the ice.

Throughout the 2025-26 season, the Sharks will showcase what “The Future is Teal” means by hosting a series of celebration games designed to highlight everything the Sharks stand for, from community pride and culture to youthful energy, creativity, inclusion, and unforgettable fun.