Sharks announce 2024 Rookie Faceoff schedule

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) announced today the schedule for the 2024 Rookie Faceoff in Los Angeles, California at Toyota Sports Performance Center.

The 2024 Rookie Faceoff, which takes place from Sept. 13-16, will feature top prospects from the Sharks, Utah Hockey Club, Seattle Kraken, Anaheim Ducks, Colorado Avalanche, Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings at the Toyota Sports Center in Los Angeles. This is the first season in which the Kraken will be a part of the tournament.

Each team will play three games, with the exception of Seattle, and will compete against a different opponent in each contest. The Sharks will face off against the Utah Hockey Club on Friday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. PT, Anaheim Ducks on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 4:30 p.m. PT, and Colorado Avalanche on Monday, Sept. 16 at 11:30 a.m. PT.

Those unable to attend San Jose’s three contests can tune in to the audio call live on the Sharks Audio Network via the Sharks + SAP Center app. San Jose Barracuda play-by-play voice Nick Nollenberger will call the action for all Sharks games throughout the tournament’s games. Streaming information, along with the Sharks 2024 Rookie Tournament roster will be announced at a later date.

See below for the full Rookie Tournament schedule: