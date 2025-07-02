Sharks acquire Shane Bowers in exchange for Thomas Bordeleau 

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has acquired forward Shane Bowers from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for forward Thomas Bordeleau.

“We’re excited to add a former first-round pick in Shane to our organization,” said Grier. He brings good size, strong skating and competes at both ends of the ice.”

Bowers, 25, scored 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) in 65 games with the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League (AHL) and appeared in four games of NHL action with the Devils last season. In his career, Bowers has amassed 97 points (44 goals, 53 assists) in AHL competition, splitting his tenure in the league between Utica, the Providence Bruins and the Colorado Eagles. He scored a career-high 27 points with Colorado in 2019-20 and has reached double-digit goals twice in the league, including 2019-20 and 2023-24, his first season with Utica.

In his NHL career, Bowers has totaled 13 games, appearing in 12 with the Devils over the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons and one with the Colorado Avalanche, his NHL debut on Nov. 10, 2022 vs. Nashville.

Prior to his professional career, Bowers played two seasons at Boston University and tallied 53 points (28 goals, 25 assists) in 77 collegiate games. He helped the Terriers capture a national championship in 2017-18, and was named to the Hockey East All-Rookie Team in addition to earning conference All-Star honorable mention recognition in that same campaign. He spent the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons with the Waterloo Black Hawks of the United States Hockey League (USHL) and was tapped for the league’s All-Rookie Second Team in his first season in the league as well as the USHL Third All-Star Team in his second year in the league. He totaled 84 points (37 goals, 47 assists) in 116 USHL games.

In international competition, Bowers represented Canada at the 2019 World Junior Championship, logging a pair of assists over five games.

The six-foot-two, 186-pound native of Halifax, Nova Scotia was originally selected by Ottawa in the 2017 NHL Draft (first round, 28th overall).

Bordeleau, 23, primarily spent the 2024-25 season with the San Jose Barracuda, registering 38 points (14 goals, 24 assists) in 59 games. Since making his debut with the Sharks organization toward the end of the 2021-22 season, Bordeleau totaled 161 games with the Barracuda, scoring 107 points (47 goals, 60 assists) as well as 44 games with the Sharks, finishing his tenure in teal with 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) at the NHL level.

The five-foot-10, 180-pound native of Houston, Texas was selected by San Jose in the 2020 NHL Draft (second round, 38th overall).