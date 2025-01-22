Sharks acquire forward Pavol Regenda from the  Anaheim Ducks

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has acquired forward Pavol Regenda from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for forward Justin Bailey.

Regenda, 25, has 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in 36 games this season with the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League (AHL), ranking eighth on the club in scoring. Since entering the AHL in 2022-23, Regenda has appeared in 140 games and registered 75 points (36 goals, 39 assists).

He has skated in 19 career NHL games, all with Anaheim, and has totaled three points (one goal, two assists). He scored his first NHL goal on Nov. 9, 2022 vs. Minnesota and tallied his first two NHL points, both assists, on Oct. 17, 2022 at the New York Rangers.

In international play, Regenda has represented Slovakia at the IIHF World Championship in each of the past three years, most recently logging four points (one goal, three assists) in eight games in 2024. He helped Slovakia earn a Bronze Medal at the 2022 Olympics, finishing the tournament second on the team with three assists and tied for third on the club with four points. He also represented Slovakia at the 2019 World Junior Championship, registering three points in five games, and at the 2017 U-18 World Junior Championship.

Prior to his North American professional career, Regenda played in 93 games over the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons with HK Dukla Michalovce of the Slovakian league and tallied 64 points (26 goals,38 assists) in 93 games. He was selected to the Slovakian Extraliga All-Star Team in 2021-22, when he finished second on the team with 39 points (15 goals, 24 assists) in 43 games. He also competed for Jokerit U20 in Finland’s junior circuit in 2019-20, Linkoping and Vaxjo in Sweden’s J20 SuperElit League in 2017-18 and 2018-19, respectively.

The six-foot-three, 215-pound native of Michalovce, Slovakia was originally signed as a free agent by Anaheim on June 1, 2022.

Bailey, 29, has scored 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 33 games with the San Jose Barracuda this season. He split the 2023-24 campaign between the Sharks and Barracuda, finishing with 14 points (five goals, 19 assists) in 59 games of NHL action and 11 points (six goals, five assists) in 16 AHL games.

In his career, Bailey has 23 points (10 goals, 13 assists) in 141 NHL contests and has registered 255 points (143 goals, 112 assists) in 403 AHL games.