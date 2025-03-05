Sharks Acquire Forward Patrick Giles from Panthers in Exchange for Vitek Vanecek

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has acquired forward Patrick Giles from the Florida Panthers in exchange for goaltender Vitek Vanecek.

Giles, 25, has spent the majority of the 2024-25 season with the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League, posting seven points (five goals, two assists) and 39 penalty minutes in 39 games. He also has appeared in nine games with Florida during the season. Last season with Charlotte, he collected 23 points (13 goals, 10 assists) in 66 games.

The six-foot-five, 220-pound native of Chevy Chase, MD, was originally signed as a free agent by Florida before the 2022-23 season.

Vanecek, 29, appeared in 18 games with the Sharks, going 3-10-3 with a 3.88 Goals Against Average (GAA) and .882 Save Percentage (SV%). He made a career-high 49 saves, second-most by a Sharks netminder in a game this season while backstopping San Jose to a 2-1 overtime win over Columbus on Nov. 5, 2024. In his NHL career, Vanecek has amassed a record of 94-52-20 with a 2.82 GAA and .903 SV%.

The Havlickuv Brod, Czechia native was acquired by the Sharks along with a seventh-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft from New Jersey in exchange for goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen on March 8, 2024.

In a related move, the Sharks have recalled Georgi Romanov from the San Jose Barracuda.