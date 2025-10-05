Sharks acquire defenseman Ryan Ellis and conditional 2026 sixth-round draft pick from Flyers for Grundstrom and Guryev

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has acquired defenseman Ryan Ellis and a conditional 2026 sixth-round draft selection (the earlier of Columbus’ (previously acquired) or Philadelphia’s selections) in exchange for forward Carl Grundstrom and defenseman Artem Guryev.

Ellis, 34, has not played due to injury since Nov. 2021. In 11 seasons with the Nashville Predators and Flyers, Ellis has posted 275 points (76 goals, 199 assists) in 566 games.

Grundstrom, 27, appeared in 56 games with San Jose in 2024-25, scoring nine points (three goals, six assists) and 24 penalty minutes. In 292 career games with the Los Angeles Kings and San Jose, Grundstrom has scored 76 points (43 goals, 33 assists).

Guryev spent last season with Wichita (ECHL), posting five points (two goals, three assists). He was originally selected by San Jose in the fifth round (135th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

