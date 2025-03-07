Sharks acquire 2025 4th-round pick from the Blue Jackets for Luke Kunin

GettyImages-2202730024

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has acquired a fourth-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft originally belonging to St. Louis from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for forward Luke Kunin.

San Jose now has nine picks in the 2025 NHL Draft with seven in the first four rounds.

Kunin, 27, has appeared in 63 games for San Jose this season, recording 18 points (11 goals, seven assists), and reached the double-digit goal threshold for the fifth time in his career. Kunin leads the team in hits (163) and ranks ninth among NHL forwards in blocked shots (64). He appeared in his 400th NHL game on Jan. 2 vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Over the course of his NHL career with the Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators, and Sharks, Kunin has appeared in 422 games, scoring 142 points (73 goals, 69 assists).

