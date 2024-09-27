SEPTEMBER 2024 RECAP: LATINX & HISPANIC HERITAGE CAMPAIGN

The Sharks Foundation began its 30th anniversary season with the goal to provide $1 million in support to local non-profit organizations through Community Assist Grants, the Goals for Kids program, and annual Giving Campaign. In celebration of the anniversary, $30,000 donations will be distributed each month through June 2025.

To drop the puck on the 2024-25 season and September Latinx & Hispanic Heritage campaign, the Sharks Foundation sponsored a home renovation for Gilroy community member, Dorothy Cardenas. The project was made possible by the first $30,000 grant of the season given to Rebuilding Together Silicon Valley (RTSV), an organization that provides critical home (RTSV), an organization that provides critical home maintenance to more than 600 clients per year.