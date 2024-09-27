SEPTEMBER 2024 RECAP: LATINX & HISPANIC HERITAGE CAMPAIGN

The Sharks Foundation provided a $30,000 grant to Rebuilding Together Silicon Valley

The Sharks Foundation began its 30th anniversary season with the goal to provide $1 million in support to local non-profit organizations through Community Assist Grants, the Goals for Kids program, and annual Giving Campaign. In celebration of the anniversary, $30,000 donations will be distributed each month through June 2025.

To drop the puck on the 2024-25 season and September Latinx & Hispanic Heritage campaign, the Sharks Foundation sponsored a home renovation for Gilroy community member, Dorothy Cardenas. The project was made possible by the first $30,000 grant of the season given to Rebuilding Together Silicon Valley (RTSV), an organization that provides critical home (RTSV), an organization that provides critical home maintenance to more than 600 clients per year.

240910_Sharks_Foundation_House_Renovation_13426-(1)

The grant funded repairs to house including steps and landing installation, replacement of a carport door, removal of the master tub, instillation installation of new shower pan walls and valves, and the replacement of windows. On September 12, nearly Sharks Sports & Entertainment front office members transformed the exterior of the house with a fresh coat of paint. Volunteers worked meticulously to leave Cardenas with a renewed space and sense of pride in her beautiful home.

240910_Sharks_Foundation_House_Renovation_13454

For more than 40 years, Dorothy worked in the medical industry as a certified nursing assistant and patient registration representative at Good Samaritan and San Jose Regional. While working at St. Louise Regional Hospital she fell in love with Gilroy and made the town her permanent address. Now retired, she lives with immense gratitude for her family of five children and five grandchildren. Dorothy is proud of the walking group she helped grow with 10+ members who walk 2 miles, 6 days a week around their shared community. Believing in caring for others, she always checks on her older neighbors and offers assistance where needed.

On September 24 the Sharks hosted the Neighborhood Game at SAP Center. This special preseason game vs. the Anaheim Ducks offered complimentary game tickets to Bay Area non-profit organizations and exclusive opportunities to interact with Sharks players. Before the puck drop, the Sharks Foundation was presented with a net proceeds donation of $7,100 from the 2024 Sharks Prospect Scrimmage.

20240924_Anaheim_vs_Sharks_13599
SJS_24-25_MonthRecap_Sept_2568x1444 (1)

