Scrolling Social: Sharks Foundation x Rebuilding Together Silicon Valley

The Sharks Foundation kicked off its 30th year by providing Rebuilding Together Silicon Valley (@RTSiliconValley) a $30,000 Community Assist grant.

The grant went to revitalizing the home of a local Gilroy resident, Dorothy Cardenes. Cardenes has lived in Gilroy for 16 years and is a pillar of her local community. She worked as a CNA and patient registration representative for over 40 years at Good Samaritan and San Jose Regional hospitals.

The grant went to help repair various projects inside of her home before the Sharks put the finishing touches on it with a new exterior paint job in mid-September.

The project was the Sharks Foundation's fifth project since 2017 with RTSV helping revitalize local homes.

Be sure to look out for all of the Sharks Foundation's projects as they celebrate their 30 years of impact this season!

