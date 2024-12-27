Scrolling Social: Holiday Inflatables Remix

Bay Area music artists DJ Toure and Frak have teamed up to bring Sharks fans a fresh take on the beloved Holiday Inflatables song. Inspired by the original track where Sharks players showcased their rap skills in a fun music video, DJ Toure and Frak reimagined the song with their signature style and flair. Their version, released on December 26, celebrates the Sharks young stars and their impressive performances this season.

Adding to the excitement, DJ Toure will take over the turntables as the guest DJ for the Sharks vs. Golden Knights game on Friday, December 27, spinning tracks pregame, during intermissions, and select TV timeouts. Fans can catch a sneak preview of the song on DJ Toure’s Instagram and learn more about the artists at DJ TOURÉ's official site and Frak on Instagram.

