Jets rally late in 3rd, top Sharks in OT for 10th straight win

The winning goal came after Josh Morrissey tied it 1-1 with 26 seconds remaining in the third period on a one-timer through traffic from the left point when the puck banked to him off the sideboards.

“There’s no quit in our team,” Morrissey said. “Whether that’s tonight or in the playoffs or whatever it is, we just got to hang in there. That’s what we did. We did a lot of good things, their goalie played well, they were defending really hard. Like I said, it took a while, but we finally cracked it. Great to get the win there.”

Connor Hellebuyck made 17 saves for the Jets (41-14-3), who last lost on Jan. 20 against the Utah Hockey Club, 5-2.

“That was just…sticking with it,” Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said. “We had so many chances. We had so many good looks, crossbars, and Vitek \[Vanecek\] made some big stops. But at the end of the day, we hung in there and we just stayed with it.”

William Eklund scored for the Sharks (15-36-8), who have lost six straight (0-4-2) and 12 of their past 13 (1-10-2). Vanecek made 33 saves.

“For sure you want to win this, 25 seconds or however long (it was) to get the win, but it's hockey and you never know what's going to happen,” Vanecek said. “I think the guys play really well and then I try to do my best to hold it too, so I think it was a great game by us.”

With six seconds remaining on a 4-on-3 advantage for San Jose, Eklund gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead at 15:07 of the first period with a one-timer from the right face-off circle.

“We're moving it quick (on the power play),” Eklund said. “Obviously we have skilled players on there and we're moving it quick and from that we get chances. We’ve got to keep playing like that.”