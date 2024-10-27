Karlsson has 2 points in season debut, Golden Knights defeat Sharks

Mark Stone and Pavel Dorofeyev each had a goal and two assists, Brett Howden scored twice, and Jack Eichel had a goal and an assist for Vegas (6-2-1), which was coming off a 6-4 win against the Ottawa Senators on Friday. Ilya Samsonov made 23 saves.

“We played well. [The first period] was our best probably single period of the season,” Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. “At the end of the day, they were ready to go. That’s our job as coaches to make sure they’re prepared. From there, the game took care of itself.”

Mikael Granlund, Nico Sturm and Luke Kunin scored, and Vitek Vanecek made 35 saves for San Jose (0-7-2).

“I don’t think anyone’s happy by any means. There are a lot of emotions in that locker room,” Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “Frustration, anger. It’s tough.”

Tanner Pearson gave Vegas a 1-0 lead at 1:57 of the first period with a one-timer from the left circle off a pass from Karlsson.

“It was easy to play [with Pearson],” Karlsson said. “It’s always nice to be on the same page. Even though we’ve never skated before, he was easy. That stood out.”

Eichel extended the lead to 2-0 at 3:47. Following a face-off win, Eichel skated into the left circle and scored short side with a one-timer off a diagonal cross-ice pass from Stone.