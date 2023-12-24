Canucks defeat Sharks, extend point streak to 9

Kuzmenko scores twice for Vancouver; San Jose skid hits 5

Recap: Sharks at Canucks 12.23.23

By Aaron Vickers
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Andrei Kuzmenko had two goals in his return to the lineup, and the Vancouver Canucks extend their point streak to nine games with a 7-4 win against the San Jose Sharks at Rogers Arena on Saturday.

The Canucks (23-9-3) lead the NHL with 49 points heading into the three-day holiday break. 

"It's nice," Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet said. "You get to go home for three days and the NHL takes a break and guys can enjoy their families. We definitely need a break. The guys need to get away from the rink for three days, be with their families, and enjoy it. And they should. We'll worry about it when we get back, the task at hand. Obviously the second half is coming here."

Quinn Hughes had a goal and an assist for the Canucks, who have won three of four and are 7-0-2 on their nine-game run. Thatcher Demko made 21 saves.

"It's nice perspective in the sense we enter every day saying, 'how can we get better, what can we fix, what can we do?'" Vancouver defenseman Ian Cole said. "I think having that micro-view is good on a day to day. You hit little breaks in time like this at Christmas and you can step back and see the bigger picture."

SJS@VAN: Kuzmenko drags the puck in the slot and fires it home

Mikael Granlund had a goal and an assist, and Mario Ferraro had three assists for the Sharks (9-22-3), who have lost five in a row in regulation after earning points in four straight. Mackenzie Blackwood made 19 saves.

"There's a lot of things to like about our game," San Jose coach David Quinn said. "This group never quits. They're resilient. We're mentally tough. But too often the goals come too easy for our opponent and it's an area we really have to get better at. We were soft around our net too often, our puck management wasn't great, too many blind hope plays, and it cost us."

Kuzmenko, a healthy scratch the previous two games, scored 1:34 into the first period on a wrist shot from the slot to give Vancouver a 1-0 lead. He extended the lead to 2-0 at 6:51 when he tipped J.T. Miller's shot-pass by Blackwood's glove for a power play goal.

"For me, it's a very important moment for the team to win," Kuzmenko said. "I didn't play for two games but it's not a problem. I trust the coaching staff."

SJS@VAN: Kuzmenko deflects a puck into the net for his second goal

Granlund cut it to 2-1 at 13:32 when Anthony Duclair's wrist shot from the left face-off circle deflected off his stick and by Demko, and Tomas Hertl tied it 2-2 with a backhand five-hole at 16:22.

Nils Aman put the Canucks up 3-2 at 6:03 of the second period when he tapped in a cross-crease pass from Teddy Blueger on a 2-on-1.

Cole's slap shot from the point deflected off Sharks forward Justin Bailey before being tipped by Sam Lafferty and in for a 4-2 lead at 8:36.

Fabian Zetterlund brought San Jose to within 4-3 at 11:08 with a shot by Demko's blocker after a setup into the slot by Ferraro, but Dakota Joshua made it 5-3 at 19:13 with a shot by a sprawled Blackwood on a setup from Conor Garland.

Jacob MacDonald scored on a rebound to make it 5-4 at 13:16 of the third period, and Pius Suter deflected a point shot by Hughes by Blackwood at 15:43 for the 6-4 lead.

"You just do the best you can and try to get big and take away the angle and if they beat you with a tip... I'm not a superhero, you don't have superhero reflexes... you just try to get big and take away the angle and if they beat you with a good tip there's not really much you can do," Blackwood said.

Hughes scored into an empty net at 19:47 for the 7-4 final.

"We like the direction that we're heading and it's going to be nice to get a few days off here to reset," Joshua said. "We know that once it gets going again on Thursday that we have to stay on this roll and keep it going the rest of the year."

NOTES: Vancouver's third line of Blueger, Joshua, and Garland have combined for 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists) in their last 10 games. ... Blueger has eight points (two goals, six assists) in a six-game point streak. ... Hughes has 68 multi-point games in the NHL, tying Alexander Edler for most by a defenseman in Canucks history. ... Demko is tied for the NHL lead with 17 wins. ... Hertl has eight goals in his past 11 games. ... Zadina has four points (one goal, three assists) in a three-game point streak. ... Granlund is tied for second in the NHL with 13 assists and is seventh with 16 points in December.

News Feed

Game Preview: Sharks at Canucks

Game Preview: Sharks at Canucks
Game Recap: Sharks vs Coyotes 12/21

Game Recap: Sharks vs Coyotes 12/21
Game Preview: Sharks vs. Coyotes

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Coyotes
Game Recap: Sharks vs Kings 12/19

Game Recap: Sharks vs Kings 12/19
Game Preview: Sharks vs. Kings

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Kings
Next Wave Report: December 18

Next Wave Report: December 18
Game Recap: Sharks at Avalanche 12/17

Game Recap: Sharks at Avalanche 12/17
Game Preview: Sharks at Avalanche

Game Preview: Sharks at Avalanche
San Jose Sharks Arizona Coyotes game recap December 15

Ingram makes 21 saves, Coyotes shut out Sharks to end 4-game skid
Sharks Sports & Entertainment, San Jose Barracuda Receive 2023 Economic and Community Champion Award from the City of San José 

Recognition Given for Making Positive Community and Economic Impacts in San José
Sharks Acquire Jack Studnicka From the Vancouver Canucks in Exchange for Defenseman Nick Cicek and a 2024 Sixth-Round Draft Selection

Sharks Acquire Jack Studnicka From the Vancouver Canucks in Exchange for Defenseman Nick Cicek and a 2024 Sixth-Round Draft Selection
Game Preview: Sharks at Coyotes

Game Preview: Sharks at Coyotes
Winnipeg Jets San Jose Sharks game recap December 12

Eklund scores late in 3rd, Sharks end Jets’ 4-game winning streak
San Jose Sharks Logan Couture injury status update

Couture of Sharks improving from injury, feared career was over
Game Preview: Sharks vs. Jets

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Jets
Sharks Comeback (Again & Again & Again)

Sharks Comeback (Again & Again & Again)
The NHL's United by Hockey Mobile Museum Set to Visit San Jose 

The NHL's United by Hockey Mobile Museum Set to Visit San Jose 
San Jose Sharks Vegas Golden Knights game recap December 10

Patera, Golden Knights recover for shootout win against Sharks