3 questions facing San Jose Sharks

1. How quickly will Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith develop?

Celebrini, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, and Smith, the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, will each make his NHL debut this season, and much will be expected of the forwards.

Celebrini, who turned 18 in June, had 64 points (32 goals, 32 assists) in 38 games with Boston University last season and won the Hobey Baker, voted the top men's player in NCAA hockey. Smith, 19, had 71 points (25 goals, 46 assists) in 41 games with Boston College and led the NCAA in points.

Assistant general manager Ryane Clowe referred to the 2020 NHL Draft Class of the New York Rangers. For three seasons, he was senior adviser and hockey operations adviser to GM Chris Drury and last season, watched Alexis Lafreniere (No. 1), Braden Schneider (No. 19), Will Cuylle (No. 60) and Matt Rempe (No. 165) all make significant strides.

"You've got to have patience, trust and understanding from a development standpoint," Clowe said. "One thing I learned is development is an individual thing, whether it's Will Smith or Celebrini or any of the young guys around the League. This is what we need to dig in on and go from there."