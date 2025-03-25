The Sharks sign defenseman Noah Beck to one-year contract

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has signed defenseman Noah Beck to a one-year, entry-level contract starting in the 2025-26 season.

Beck, 24, tallied a collegiate career best of 33 points (five goals, 28 assists) this season with Arizona State, leading Sun Devils blue-liners in points, goals and assists. He was selected to the All-NCHC Second Team in his lone season in the conference after finishing second among league defensemen in assists. Beck recorded two five-game point streaks over the course of the campaign and opened the season with eight points (one goal, seven assists) in the first four contests.

Prior to transferring to Arizona State, Beck played four seasons with Clarkson University and registered 56 points (15 goals, 41 assists) in his tenure with the Golden Knights, leading team defensemen in scoring in 2021-22 and 2022-23. He was named to the 2021-22 ECAC Second All-Star Team and the 2022-23 ECAC Third All-Star Team as well as being named to the conference’s all-academic team in those same campaigns. Over five collegiate seasons, Beck totaled 89 points (20 goals, 69 assists) in 181 games.

Before his collegiate career, Beck played the 2019-20 season with the Fargo Force of the United States Hockey League, finishing with 27 points (four goals, 23 assists), most among Force defensemen, in 42 games.

The six-foot-three, 205-pound native of Richmond Hill, Ontario was originally selected by the St. Louis Blues in the 2020 NHL Draft (seventh round, 194th overall).