Binnington ties Blues’ all-time wins record with shootout victory against Sharks

Nathan Walker and Jordan Kyrou scored for the Blues (9-11-1), who had won one of their previous seven games (1-5-1). Jake Neighbours scored the lone shootout goal.

"It (winning) was important for playing on home ice and for our crowd and going on the road right now," said Blues coach Drew Bannister, whose team begins a three-game road trip at the New York Islanders on Saturday. "I think it was important for us to win this hockey game for the fans that come to support us. That's a good step in the right direction here moving forward on to the road."

Alex Wennberg scored twice, and Mikael Granlund and Macklin Celebrini each had two assists for the Sharks (6-11-5), who lost 5-2 at the Dallas Stars on Wednesday and have one win in their past six (1-2-3). Yaroslav Askarov made 29 saves in his San Jose debut; he was traded from the Nashville Predators on Aug. 23.

Wennberg tied it 2-2 with nine seconds left in the third period with a wrist shot from the right face-off circle with Askarov pulled for the extra attacker.

"It's nice when the team needs it, you kind of step up and score the goals," Wennberg said. "It's a full team effort; it's not one player. Obviously we're all working together. Six-on-five, we have a game plan and it's a full team effort for sure."