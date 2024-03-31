Blackwood makes 35 saves, Sharks shut out Blues

"Obviously the guys, they're battling hard and pushing, pushing and skating right to the end," Blackwood said of his 10th NHL shutout, second this season. "And last night or the other day (3-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday) didn't really go our way. We played hard in the last two periods, but we didn't get the bounces and tonight we did. So it's nice to get rewarded for that."

Filip Zadina, Mikael Granlund and Luke Kunin scored second-period goals for the Sharks (17-48-8), who were 0-8-1 during the skid and had one win in their past 19 games (1-15-3).

"It was really a carbon copy of what happened in [Minnesota]," San Jose coach David Quinn said. "I thought we really were on our heels in the first period. 'Blacky' stood tall, gave us a chance and I really thought we got our wits about us and a much better second period and then obviously we're opportunistic as well with our chances. And the third period starts and you're going to get a push up 3-0. It's human nature to have that pushback from the team that's down and I thought as the period went on, we get better, we managed the situation better."

Joel Hofer made 16 saves for the Blues (39-31-4), who were 7-1-1 in their past nine games. St. Louis is five points behind the Los Angeles Kings for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference, having played two more games.

"It can't (happen) this time of year with the position we're in, with our team and where we are and how hard we fought to get to this position to let one slip against a team like that," Blues captain Brayden Schenn said.