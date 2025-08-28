San Jose Sharks, San Jose Barracuda to hit the road as 3rd annual "Sharks Around the Bay" community tour visits cities throughout the Bay Area

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) and San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda) announced today plans to kick-off the 2025-26 NHL Season with the Sharks Around the Bay community player tour. Players from the Sharks organization, including the AHL San Jose Barracuda, will travel to communities throughout the Bay Area to sign autographs, take photos, and engage with fans in their hometowns. The Sharks Around The Bay tour begins on Friday, September 5 and will conclude on Saturday, September 27.

Scheduled stops on the Sharks Around the Bay tour include Morgan Hill (September 5), San Ramon (September 6), San Jose (September 7), Milpitas (September 10) Gilroy (September 12), San Mateo (September 14), Fremont (September 15), San Francisco (September 24), Willow Glen (September 27), and Oakland (September 27). All dates and locations are subject to change.

2025 Sharks Around the Bay Schedule:

Activities at each tour stop will vary but will include meet-and-greets, giveaways, and more. Each stop might include event ticket offers, information about upcoming Sharks and Barracuda games and promotions, offers to skate at one of the Sharks Ice public skate facilities in the Bay Area, and information about upcoming events at both SAP Center and Tech CU Arena (@techcuarena). Prizes for fans will include chances to win tickets to upcoming Sharks home games including Sharks Opening Night on Thursday, October 9 when the Sharks host the Vegas Golden Knights at 7 p.m. at SAP Center.

“Bringing members of our team to the heart of these Bay Area communities that support us year-round is more than a celebration of the start to the NHL season – it’s a celebration of Sharks Territory’s shared passion and excitement for the new season,” said Tim Patnode, Manager, Marketing Programs for the Sharks. “The Sharks Around the Bay tour connects our team with fans in their hometowns as we build anticipation for a new Sharks season. Our goal is to bring our players and our fun-filled atmosphere to the Bay Area's diverse communities that will fuel the energy in the Tank this season.”

Please note that the tour schedule, along with player appearances are subject to change.