Penguins score 3 in 3rd, end 4-game losing streak with win against Sharks

Klim Kostin and Marc-Edouard Vlasic each had a goal and an assist, and Mikael Granlund had two assists for the Sharks (16-42-7), who have lost 11 of 12 and were eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoff contention on Tuesday. Magnus Chrona made 25 saves.

“I thought we were a little slow reacting defensively tonight, but I just loved our compete,” San Jose coach David Quinn said. “I thought we really battled hard. It's unfortunate we weren't able to defend a little bit better around our net in those instances in the third period. Maybe it was fatigue."

Noel Acciari put Pittsburgh ahead 1-0 at 10:28 of the first period, deflecting a point shot from Erik Karlsson. He had one assist during a 21-game goal drought since last scoring on Dec. 31.

Fabian Zetterlund tied it 1-1 at 14:31 on a rebound from just outside the crease off a shot from Calen Addison. It was Zetterlund’s NHL career-high 17th goal of the season.

Vlasic gave the Sharks a 2-1 lead at 19:01 when he flicked a sharp angle shot on goal, which rebounded in off the knee of Penguins defenseman Marcus Pettersson. It was his first goal since scoring in three straight games from Jan. 27-31.

“We were a little bit careless with the puck and didn’t pressure as much as we should have,” Rakell said. “We didn’t have the start that we wanted. Hopefully, we can correct that for the next game.”

Jeff Carter tied it 2-2 at 4:11 of the second period, tapping in a backhand pass from Emil Bemstrom, who circled the net before passing cross-crease to Carter.

Evgeni Malkin put the Penguins back in front 3-2 at 11:34, backhanding a rebound from an O’Connor shot in off the inside of Chrona’s pad from behind the goal line.

“It’s obviously been a struggle to score goals the last few,” O’Connor said. “So, to score six, I think, feels pretty good. But just feels good to get back in the win column, I think.”