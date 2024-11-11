Blackwood makes 44 saves against former team, Sharks shut out Devils

NEWARK, N.J. -- Mackenzie Blackwood made 44 saves for the San Jose Sharks and earned his first shutout of the season in a 1-0 win against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Sunday.
It was the 11th shutout of Blackwood's NHL career and his first against New Jersey, the team for which he played five seasons before being traded to San Jose on June 27, 2023.
"It's just one of those nights where it feels easy," Blackwood said. "I don't know why sometimes that happens and sometimes it doesn't, but sometimes pucks just seem like they're coming in slow. I don't know why, but definitely you could say today was one of those days I was seeing the puck well."
Nico Sturm scored the lone goal to give the Sharks (5-9-2) a 1-0 lead at 16:21 of the first period. After taking a pass from Carl Grundstrom in the neutral zone, Sturm split two Devils players as he entered the offensive zone and lost the puck but was able to send a backhand from behind the net into the slot that deflected in off the left skate of Timo Meier.
"I had a lot of speed, and I tried to one-touch it over the defenseman's stick and jump by him but couldn't corral it right away," Sturm said. "I knew everybody was going to the net so I was just trying to throw a puck in front that maybe would go back to [Grundstrom], but I obviously got a lucky bounce."
"It was a tough one, in the slot. Unlucky but we had plenty of time to get it back," Meier said.
Jake Allen made 26 saves for the Devils (10-6-2), who had won three in a row. New Jersey defeated the New York Islanders 4-3 in overtime at UBS Arena on Saturday.
"They've got a fast, skilled team, and they have been playing well of late," Allen said. "Coming off last night, we wanted to keep this stretch going here. Now we'll take time to regroup. It's going to be a tough test this week, a tough challenge."
New Jersey opens a three-game road trip with back-to-back games at the Florida Panthers on Tuesday and Thursday.
Blackwood, who was making his first start in New Jersey since the trade, made 10 saves in the first. His best came against Jesper Bratt on a wraparound at the right post at 10:42.
"'Blackie' was outstanding, probably the best I've seen him play," San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "You could just tell he was dialed in, focused and tracking pucks really well."
Blackwood made 15 saves in the second, denying Justin Dowling from the slot when his shot hit Blackwood’s right pad and went off the left post at 10:56.
"I just try and put myself in good positions and be able to have a chance to make saves," Blackwood said. "I'm not going to lie, this win is up there, it's up there. There was just a lot of friendly banter (on the ice). I love so many of those guys I played with. I think they have a tremendous group in that locker room ... but that was fun for me."
The Sharks appeared to take a 2-0 lead at 12:45 of the second when Fabian Zetterlund pushed a puck over the goal line at the right post. After a brief discussion by the officials, it was determined Zetterlund interfered with Allen by pushing his pad into the net.
"They got big expectations this year, and it's tough to shut down that cycle game, that skill game, that they have for 60 minutes ... it's almost impossible to do," Sturm said. "I thought we did a great job for the most part, staying tight. Obviously, 'Blackie' had a huge game."
Blackwood made 19 saves in the third period, including seven during a Devils power play after Mario Ferraro took a hooking penalty with 3:32 remaining. Blackwood's 44 saves were the second most by a Sharks goalie in a shutout behind Troy Grosenick (45 saves on Nov. 16, 2014).
"As you get older, you just learn to stay loose and relax and not let the highs or lows get in your face," the 27-year-old goalie said. "The thing is I'm getting older and I'm doing a better job with just being even keel throughout the whole thing."
NOTES: Blackwood became the fourth former Devils/Colorado Rockies/Kansas City Scouts goalie to have a shutout against the franchise, joining Scott Wedgewood (Dec. 2, 2017), Kirk McLean (Oct. 19, 1988) and Denis Herron (March 9, 1977). ... The Sharks are 2-1-1 in four games with forward Macklin Celebrini in the lineup and are 3-8-1 in 12 games without him. Celebrini was the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.