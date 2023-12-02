Granlund's 3 points help Sharks defeat Devils for 1st road win

The Sharks outscored Devils 3-2 in the third period despite being outshot 23-7.

"We were opportunistic tonight," Quinn said.

Defenseman Simon Nemec , selected No. 2 in the 2022 NHL Draft, had two assists in his NHL debut, and Akira Schmid made 12 saves for the Devils (11-10-1), who had won their previous three games. Schmid made 44 saves in a 4-3 overtime win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.

"We went back to Akira as just a vote of confidence for winning (at Philadelphia)," New Jersey coach Lindy Ruff said. "But you've got to get timely saves."

MacDonald gave San Jose a 1-0 lead at 2:10 of the first period, taking a cross-crease pass from Mario Ferraro at the right post and scoring on a wrist shot.

"We started out hot," MacDonald said. "A quick goal and that builds confidence from off the start. And Kahkonen was incredible all night."

Dawson Mercer's power-play goal tied it 1-1 at 13:21. He batted in a waist-high puck after Nemec’s shot from the point deflected up off the crossbar, hit the end boards and bounced off the top of the net before dropping in front.

MacDonald put the Sharks back in front 2-1 at 2:51 of the second period on a redirection from the high slot.

"It's puck management," Ruff said. "[Our defensive breakdowns] have nothing to do with [our] system. It's a decision where you want to put the puck. We knew we were going to have the puck the majority of the time. We knew we would have zone time. You can do all this good work, but if you're going to disrespect the game, which we did ... it's disappointing."

Duclair pushed it to 3-1 at 9:47 on a one-timer from the right face-off circle.

Jack Hughes made it 3-2 on a snap shot from the right circle at 2:56 of the third period.

Duclair gave the Sharks a 4-2 lead at 5:07 off a turnover, going backhand to forehand on a breakaway.

"If you look at our defensive game, it's not where we want it to be," said Devils forward Timo Meier, who returned to the lineup after missing seven games with a lower-body injury. "We've got to tighten that up as a group and individually we've got to look in the mirror and clean some stuff up. We know we have a lot of talent on this team, but talent (alone) is not going to get you far."