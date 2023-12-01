Smith suspended 2 games for actions in Devils game

NEW YORK – New Jersey Devils defenseman Brendan Smith has been suspended for two games, without pay, for slashing Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny during NHL Game No. 344 in Philadelphia on Thursday, Nov. 30, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 17:07 of the third period. Smith was assessed a minor penalty for slashing.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Smith will forfeit $11,458.34. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.