Sharks end 12-game losing streak with win against Canadiens

“I feel relieved to get the win, and it was a pretty good performance from us,” Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro said. “Obviously some things we could still do better, but it’s a little bit of weight off our shoulders for sure. It feels good.”

Mackenzie Blackwood made 33 saves for his first road win of the season, and Luke Kunin, Fabian Zetterlund and Nikita Okhotiuk scored for San Jose (10-29-3), which ended the longest losing streak in the NHL since the Buffalo Sabres’ 14-game skid in 2014-15.

“It’s been a tough go here, a lot of good players in there and a lot of guys, a lot of character, that have fought through a lot of adversity,” Sharks coach David Quinn said. “And it’s not easy to move past some of the things we’ve been through, but we did it tonight and got a huge win for ourselves.”

Mike Matheson had two assists, and Sam Montembeault made 32 saves for the Canadiens (17-18-6), who lost 3-2 in a shootout at the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.

“I don’t think that they took the game, by any means,” Matheson said. “I think what they got we gave to them. And even with that, I think we still had a chance to win, and so it’s frustrating to let those two points go.”