Tkachuk scores 2 more, Panthers defeat Sharks

Tkachuk has five goals and 10 assists during his streak, including four straight multipoint games. Aleksander Barkov also scored for the Panthers (17-9-2), who have points in six straight (5-0-1). Sergei Bobrovsky made 27 saves.

Florida has won 11 consecutive games against the Sharks dating to Jan. 21, 2019.

“I felt like we handled the game exactly the way we wanted to play it,” Tkachuk said. “We had the puck pretty much the entire night. Give them credit: They defended hard, and their goalie played really well. But I thought this was a really good game for us.’’

Tyler Toffoli scored a power-play goal for the Sharks (10-15-5), who lost 8-1 at the Tampa Bay Lightning Thursday. Mackenzie Blackwood made 49 saves.

Florida had 94 shot attempts to San Jose’s 58.

“Unbelievable,” San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said of Blackwood. “One of the best goalie performances I have ever seen. Stood on his head for us to be in that game. What he did was super impressive. Not surprised, though. We have to get better tomorrow individually and as a group. We need to get our swagger back. … The last two have been stinkers.”

Tkachuk put the Panthers ahead 1-0 just 23 seconds into the game, batting in the rebound of Sam Bennett’s shot at the top of the crease.

Tkachuk then made it 2-0 at 10:05 of the second. He picked up a loose puck at the blue line, drove to the net and lifted a backhand that went in off Blackwood’s shoulder.

“Sometimes the puck finds you,’’ Tkachuk said.