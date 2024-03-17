Nylander, Gaudreau lift Blue Jackets past Sharks to end 3-game skid

Nylander has eight goals in 11 games for Columbus since being acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Feb. 22. He had no points in five games with the Penguins this season, and scored 14 goals in 98 NHL games prior to the trade.

“I've been working for this the past two years,” Nylander said. “I just stick to my plan. I know that if I get a chance, I’ve just got to take it. I know I could play in this league.

“It's been a really big opportunity and I'm really happy that they took a chance on me, and it's been going great, so we’ve just got to keep it going.”

Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and two assists, and Boone Jenner had a goal and an assist for the Blue Jackets (23-33-11), who had lost four of their past five. Daniil Tarasov made 39 saves, including 18 in the third period.

“We've played much better than tonight, and we didn't win those games,” Columbus coach Pascal Vincent said. “Tonight, we needed Tarasov, and he played really well.”