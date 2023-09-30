San Jose Sharks Claim Defenseman Ty Emberson

SAN JOSE, Calif. — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has claimed defenseman Ty Emberson on waivers from the New York Rangers.

Emberson, 23, appeared in 69 games for the Hartford Wolfpack, scoring 27 points (seven goals, 20 assists) in the American Hockey League last season. He ranked third on the team in points and assists among defensemen, and was second in plus/minus among team skaters. Over the course of his professional career with Hartford and the Tucson Roadrunners in the AHL, he has recorded 39 points (12 goals, 27 assists) in 132 games.

Prior to turning pro, he played for the University of Wisconsin, captaining the team in the 2020-21 season where he appeared in 31 games, scoring 13 points (four goals, nine assists). He was named to the NCAA Big Ten All-Tournament team after helping Wisconsin to the regular season championship. In four years at the collegiate level, he registered 34 points (nine goals, 25 assists) in 101 games.

Internationally, he has appeared with Team USA at the 2020 World Junior Championships, playing in five games. He also appeared with the 2018 World Junior Championships U-18 team, helping the squad to a silver medal finish.

The six-foot-one, 194-pound native of Eau Claire, WI was originally selected by Arizona in the 2018 NHL Draft (third round, 73rd overall).