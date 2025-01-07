San Jose Sharks celebrate Bay Area Unite with the Golden State Valkyries

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) are thrilled to announce a special theme night to celebrate the Golden State Valkyries (@wnbagoldenstate), the Bay Area’s WNBA expansion franchise. The celebration, scheduled for Saturday, March 22 when the Sharks host the Boston Bruins at 7:30 p.m., will unite our community through the power of sport while celebrating Women’s History Month. As part of our commitment to uniting the professional Bay Area sports teams, the night will feature a variety of activities to showcase the excitement surrounding the inaugural season for the Valkyries, who begin play on May 16 at Chase Center. Fans can look forward to the introduction of the team’s head coach, Natalie Nakase, who will be recognized for her vision and leadership in guiding the team to the first game in franchise history.

“This game is an incredible opportunity to bring together Sharks and Valkyries fans to celebrate the start of WNBA basketball in the Bay Area,” said Valkyries Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Kimberly Veale. “As part of Women’s History Month, we look forward to celebrating our shared values of inclusion and allyship with the Sharks in March.”

The event will include a co-branded Sharks X Valkyries cape/flag giveaway for fans, ensuring that attendees leave with a memorable piece of the night as the Valkyries Violet Cape symbolizes the new team taking flight. Throughout the night, fans will notice elements of the game presentation that will celebrate the Valkyries, including the ceremonial puck drop, in-game content integration, and highlight videos that showcase the talent and spirit of the new team. Fans will also enjoy Valkyries-themed activities including a Valkyries wing-making station on the SAP Center concourse and tabling with information about the upcoming season. The Sharks Proshop will feature both Sharks and Valkyries merchandise and select concourse locations will celebrate Bay Area Unite with themed food and beverage items. This Bay Area Unite collaboration is more than just a game; it’s a celebration of sports in our Bay Area community and women’s history in the making. We encourage fans of both the Sharks and Valkyries to come out, support local athletics, and enjoy an evening filled with excitement and unity.