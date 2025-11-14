Wolf makes 16 saves, Flames stifle Sharks in shutout

Yaroslav Askarov made 34 saves for the Sharks (8-7-3), who had won four straight games and were 6-0-1 in their previous seven.

“We were awful tonight,” San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “[Askarov] was unbelievable. It shouldn’t have been a 2-0 game, that’s for sure. He was the only one who was ready to play.”

The Flames outshot the Sharks 13-1 in the first period but were unable to beat Askarov.

Mikael Backlund had the best chance when he skated past Sharks defenseman Vincent Desharnais and chipped a backhand that hit the right post behind Askarov and deflected wide at 14:56 of the first.

After Desharnais took a holding penalty on the play, the Sharks recorded their only shot of the period during the short-handed situation, but Wolf was able to get a piece of a backhand shot from the slot by forward Collin Graf.

“It’s tough, but at the same time, it’s your job to stay focused and stay present,” Wolf said of not having much work in the first period. “Credit to our guys for playing in their zone for most of the night, especially in the first period. They didn’t have anything until their one opportunity late in the period there. That’s the way we need to play and that’s the way we’re going to find success.”

Coleman put the Flames up 1-0 at 5:46 of the second period. After picking up a turnover by Sharks defenseman Sam Dickinson, Coleman skated in on a breakaway and lifted a shot to the top corner over Askarov’s glove.

“I kind of had an idea what I wanted and then [Askarov] came out with a pretty aggressive poke check, so you just had to beat that and I felt like I had a good chance after that,” Coleman said. “I felt like, individually, that I could have had a few more tonight, and as a team certainly (we) could have had a few more, so I’ve got to continue to find ways to make teams pay for their mistakes.”