Flames edge Sharks to end 5-game skid

With 6:24 to play in the third and the Sharks on a power play, Wolf slid across his crease to make a blocker save to stop a snap shot by Smith.

“It was just a great save, to be honest,” Smith said. “He’s pretty shifty. He got over there pretty quick. I tried to get it up top, but he made a great save.”

Wolf then made a left pad save on a shot from the slot by Macklin Celebrini with 21 seconds remaining to preserve the win.

“We did some good things,” San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “Wolf made some big saves there.”

Smith made it 1-0 at 3:11 of the first period on the power play, one-timing a cross-crease pass from Alexander Wennberg past Wolf’s glove.

“It was just a good play on the wall by ‘Wennie’,” Smith said. “Then he made a great pass, and I just tried to get it on net, and it went in.”

Frost pulled the Flames even at 1-1 at 14:44 with a goal on a two-man advantage. Nedeljkovic stopped Matt Coronato’s initial shot, but the rebound bounced out front to Frost, who lifted the puck past the Sharks goalie.

“The first period was pretty good and then I kind of just built confidence from there,” Frost said. “I think when I’m feeling confident in my game out there, that’s when I can start to be a little more creative and do some of the things that I know I can.”

Gaudette scored for the third game in a row to put San Jose up 2-1 at 1:21 of the second period. On his third attempt, William Eklund was able to get a pass over to Gaudette, who snapped a shot to the short side past Wolf.

Gridin tied it 2-2 for the Flames at 6:59, taking a pass from Frost at the top of the right circle and letting go a wrist shot that beat Nedeljkovic to the short side for his second NHL goal in his 11th game.

“It feels awesome, I’m not going to lie,” Gridin said. “Especially to tie the game and help the team win. It feels great.”

NOTES: Wolf, of Gilroy, California, is 16-2-2 against teams from his home state. He’s also 4-0-2 against the Anaheim Ducks and 3-0-0 against the Los Angeles Kings. … Farabee is tied for the NHL lead with four short-handed goals with Joel Armia of the Kings and Ryan McLeod of the Buffalo Sabres.