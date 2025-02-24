CALGARY -- Nazem Kadri had a goal and an assist to help the Calgary Flames to a 3-2 win against the San Jose Sharks at Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday.
Kadri has 2 points, Flames defeat Sharks to end 3-game skid
Hanley breaks tie with 6:32 remaining; San Jose has lost 11 of past 12
Joel Hanley and Kevin Rooney scored for the Flames (27-21-8), who had lost three straight and four of five. Dustin Wolf made 27 saves.
"Found a way... found a way," Kadri said. "That was really what it was all about today. I don't think it was our best game at all. I think the execution was a little bit sloppy. But we found a way and dug in."
Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Macklin Celebrini scored for the Sharks (15-36-7), who have lost five in a row and 11 of the past 12 games. Alexandar Georgiev made 33 saves.
"It (stinks)," Toffoli said. "If anyone says they're having a good time losing games then I don't want them on my team, to be honest. It's one of those things where we just have to keep working and keep trying to find a way to battle and we need to get some wins."
Hanley shot top corner by Georgiev's blocker from the low slot to put Calgary ahead 3-2 at 13:28 of the third period with both teams skating four aside. It was his first goal this season, first in 32 games dating back to March 23, 2024, and his first game-winning goal in the NHL.
"It felt unreal," said Hanley, who has four goals in 221 career games with the Flames, Dallas Stars, Arizona Coyotes and Montreal Canadiens. "It was great. Obviously I don't score a lot so whenever I can contribute offensively it feels really good. It was nice to get the win."
Hanley's goal came after Toffoli tied it 2-2 with a goal 1:54 into the period, a backhand off his own rebound over Wolf and in.
"It was a tight game," San Jose forward Ty Dellandrea said. "I thought we played well, but not well enough to win. We've got to tighten some things up, let those goals not go in our net. But we executed a lot of things we wanted to do. Just a late goal in the third."
Celebrini scored his rookie-leading 18th goal this season to put the Sharks up 1-0 at 3:41 of the first period. He shot just over Wolf's left pad from the low slot on a centering pass from below the goal line by Toffoli.
Kadri scored on the power play to tie it 1-1 at 7:27 when his wrist shot deflected off Jake Walman's leg and by Georgiev's blocker.
Rooney gave Calgary a 2-1 lead 3:35 into the second period when he chipped a backhander past Georgiev's left pad after an initial stop on Ryan Lomberg. The goal was Rooney's first in 24 games.
"You always want to try to contribute on the scoresheet," Rooney said. "It does a lot. You can see the guys' excitement when you come back to the bench. Everybody gets a jolt when the fourth line gets one."
NOTES: Kadri's goal extended his point streak to six games (three goals, five assists) and gives him three straight 20-goal seasons with the Flames. The only players in the previous 30 years to score 20 goals in each of their first three seasons with Calgary are Sean Monahan (seven), Daymond Langkow (four) and Rene Bourque (three). ... Toffoli has eight points (four goals, four assists) in a six-game point streak. ... Flames forward Connor Zary had three shots in 16:05 of ice time in his return after missing 15 games because of a lower-body injury. ... Calgary defenseman Kevin Bahl, who was activated from injured reserve after missing eight games because of an upper-body injury, did not play due to illness.