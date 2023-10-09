News Feed

LOS TIBURONES DE SAN JOSÉ CELEBRARÁN A CULTURA HISPANA Y LATINOAMERICANA 

LOS TIBURONES DE SAN JOSÉ CELEBRARÁN A CULTURA HISPANA Y LATINOAMERICANA 
San Jose Sharks Sign Defenseman Jake Furlong

San Jose Sharks Sign Defenseman Jake Furlong
Sharks to Host 7th Annual Los Tiburones Night Presented by Milagro Tequila

Sharks to Host 7th Annual Los Tiburones Night Presented by Milagro Tequila
Preseason Game Preview: Sharks vs. Kings

Preseason Game Preview: Sharks vs. Kings
San Jose Sharks Sign Forward Quentin Musty

San Jose Sharks Sign Forward Quentin Musty
Sharks Update Training Camp Roster

Sharks Update Training Camp Roster
Game Preview: Sharks at Golden Knights Preseason

Game Preview: Sharks at Golden Knights Preseason
San Jose Sharks Claim Defenseman Ty Emberson

San Jose Sharks Claim Defenseman Ty Emberson
WATCH and LISTEN: Sharks vs. Kings Preseason

WATCH and LISTEN: Sharks vs. Kings Preseason
Sharks 2023-2024 Opening Night Festivities Information

Sharks 2023-2024 Opening Night Festivities Information
WATCH and LISTEN: Sharks vs. Ducks Preseason 

WATCH and LISTEN: Sharks vs. Ducks Preseason 
Sharks Announce Collaboration with Bay FC

Sharks Announce Collaboration with Bay FC
Preseason Game 1 Preview: Sharks vs. Golden Knights

Preseason Game 1 Preview: Sharks vs. Golden Knights
SAN JOSE SHARKS AND SAN JOSE BARRACUDA ANNOUNCE “SHARKS AROUND THE BAY” TOUR!

San Jose Sharks And San Jose Barracuda Announce “Sharks Around The Bay” Tour!
Sharks Set to Open Training Camp on Thursday, Sept. 21

Sharks Set to Open Training Camp on Thursday, Sept. 21
San Jose Sharks Announce Broadcast Schedule for 2023-24 Season

San Jose Sharks Announce Broadcast Schedule for 2023-24 Season
Sharks Announce Rookie Faceoff Roster

Sharks Announce Rookie Faceoff Roster
San Jose Sharks Announce Additional Hockey Operations Staff

San Jose Sharks Announce Additional Hockey Operations Staff

San Jose Sharks Announce 2023-24 Season Opening Roster

20230924_Knights_vs_Sharks_418950 (1)

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the following players are on the Sharks roster to start the 2023-24 NHL Regular Season.

Forwards

Alexander Barabanov

Thomas Bordeleau

Anthony Duclair

William Eklund

Mikael Granlund

Tomáš Hertl

Mike Hoffman

Luke Kunin

Kevin Labanc

Givani Smith

Nico Sturm

Filip Zadina

Fabian Zetterlund

Defensemen

Matt Benning

Kyle Burroughs

Ty Emberson

Mario Ferraro

Nikolai Knyzhov

Jan Rutta

Henry Thrun

Marc-Édouard Vlasic

Goaltenders

Mackenzie Blackwood

Kaapo Kähkönen

Injured Non-Roster

Logan Couture

Nikita Okhotiuk

Mitchell Russell

Injured Reserve

Jacob MacDonald

Radim Šimek

The Sharks are set to open against the Vegas Golden Knights at SAP Center on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m. PT for the team’s first regular season game of the 2023-24 season. Outside of SAP Center prior to the game, the Sharks will host a food festival on Barack Obama Blvd. (between Santa Clara St and W. St. John St.) from 4-7 p.m. PT which will include music, merchandise from the Sharks Pro Shop and Sharks Ice facilities, and much more. Fans attending the game are encouraged to arrive early and all ticketed fans in attendance will receive a Sharks Schedule Apron upon entry to SAP Center. A limited number of tickets are still available for purchase at nhl.com/sharks/tickets/promotions. Please note all pregame festivities are subject to change and are weather permitting. Fans can find all up to date information on sjsharks.com or on the Sharks + SAP Center app presented by Western Digital.