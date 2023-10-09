San Jose Sharks Announce 2023-24 Season Opening Roster

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the following players are on the Sharks roster to start the 2023-24 NHL Regular Season.
Forwards
Alexander Barabanov
Thomas Bordeleau
Anthony Duclair
William Eklund
Mikael Granlund
Tomáš Hertl
Mike Hoffman
Luke Kunin
Kevin Labanc
Givani Smith
Nico Sturm
Filip Zadina
Fabian Zetterlund
Defensemen
Matt Benning
Kyle Burroughs
Ty Emberson
Mario Ferraro
Nikolai Knyzhov
Jan Rutta
Henry Thrun
Marc-Édouard Vlasic
Goaltenders
Mackenzie Blackwood
Kaapo Kähkönen
Injured Non-Roster
Logan Couture
Nikita Okhotiuk
Mitchell Russell
Injured Reserve
Jacob MacDonald
Radim Šimek
The Sharks are set to open against the Vegas Golden Knights at SAP Center on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m. PT for the team’s first regular season game of the 2023-24 season. Outside of SAP Center prior to the game, the Sharks will host a food festival on Barack Obama Blvd. (between Santa Clara St and W. St. John St.) from 4-7 p.m. PT which will include music, merchandise from the Sharks Pro Shop and Sharks Ice facilities, and much more. Fans attending the game are encouraged to arrive early and all ticketed fans in attendance will receive a Sharks Schedule Apron upon entry to SAP Center. A limited number of tickets are still available for purchase at nhl.com/sharks/tickets/promotions. Please note all pregame festivities are subject to change and are weather permitting. Fans can find all up to date information on sjsharks.com or on the Sharks + SAP Center app presented by Western Digital.