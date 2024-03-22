San Jose Sharks and NBC Sports California announce updates to 2023-24 broadcast schedule 

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) and NBC Sports California today announced the following revisions to the Sharks television broadcast schedule for the 2023-24 NHL season.

The Sharks Thurs., March 28 game at Minnesota and Tues., April 9 game vs. Calgary will now air on NBC Sports California Plus.

* NBC Sports California Plus channels for the games mentioned above will vary by cable/satellite provider.

Authenticated subscribers can stream NBC Sports California’s live-game coverage of the Sharks, including pregame and postgame coverage, via the NBC Sports app.

These games, and all other Sharks regular season games, will also be carried live on the Sharks Audio Network. The Sharks Audio Network provides an unmatched resource for consistent and unique Sharks and Barracuda-related audio programming, content and game broadcasts. The 24-hour, seven days a week audio feed is available via the Sharks+SAP Center App presented by Western Digital, and online at sjsharks.com/listen.

A complete broadcast schedule for the Sharks remaining 2023-24 games can be found here.