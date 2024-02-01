Game Recap: Sharks @ Ducks 1/31

Terry had a goal and an assist to extend his point streak to six games (four goals, six assists) for the Ducks (18-30-2), who are 3-0-1 in their past four games. Isac Lundestrom also scored, and John Gibson made 26 saves.

Anthony Duclair and Marc-Edouard Vlasic scored, and Kahkonen made 31 saves for the Sharks (14-32-5), who had won four of five and were coming off their first shutout of the season, 2-0 against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.

"The one thing you feel good about right now is how we're playing and our compete, and not giving up a lot of goals," San Jose coach David Quinn said. "Just overall playing better hockey."

Terry scored a one-timer at the left post off a pass from Leo Carlsson to tie it 2-2 with 1:01 left in the third and Gibson pulled for an extra attacker.

"I honestly wasn't sure if it was offsides or not, so I didn't really know if I could fully celebrate or not when we tied it, but a big play by Leo," Terry said. "I think we had the puck in their end more a lot of the game, we just weren't getting shots for it. I thought in the third, we made more of a commitment to do that."