Game Recap: Sharks @ Ducks 1/31

ANAHEIM – Frank Vatrano scored with 53 seconds left in overtime for the Anaheim Ducks, who rallied for a 3-2 win against the San Jose Sharks at Honda Center on Wednesday.
Wins it at 4:07 after Terry ties it late in 3rd; Vlasic scores again for San Jose
Vatrano took a pass from Troy Terry on a 2-on-1 rush and beat Kaapo Kahkonen with a snap shot from just inside the left circle at 4:07. The goal came after Terry tied it at 18:59 of the third period.
"We've been on the wrong side of a lot of those games, so it was nice to have a heroic comeback there," Terry said. "It felt kind of like the first 15 games of the year when we were doing that, so it was good."
Terry had a goal and an assist to extend his point streak to six games (four goals, six assists) for the Ducks (18-30-2), who are 3-0-1 in their past four games. Isac Lundestrom also scored, and John Gibson made 26 saves.
Anthony Duclair and Marc-Edouard Vlasic scored, and Kahkonen made 31 saves for the Sharks (14-32-5), who had won four of five and were coming off their first shutout of the season, 2-0 against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.
"The one thing you feel good about right now is how we're playing and our compete, and not giving up a lot of goals," San Jose coach David Quinn said. "Just overall playing better hockey."
Terry scored a one-timer at the left post off a pass from Leo Carlsson to tie it 2-2 with 1:01 left in the third and Gibson pulled for an extra attacker.
"I honestly wasn't sure if it was offsides or not, so I didn't really know if I could fully celebrate or not when we tied it, but a big play by Leo," Terry said. "I think we had the puck in their end more a lot of the game, we just weren't getting shots for it. I thought in the third, we made more of a commitment to do that."
Anaheim took a 1-0 lead at 2:12 of the first period when Lundestrom put in his own rebound in front.
Duclair’s power-play goal, a snap shot from the bottom of the left circle, beat Gibson to tie it 1-1 at 6:59. Defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin got his first NHL point in his third game with an assist.
"Game by game, I'm feeling more comfortable," Mukhamadullin said.
Vlasic scored for the third straight game on a slap shot from the left point through traffic to give the Sharks a 2-1 lead at 17:57 of the second period.
"I thought we were the better team for a lot of the game, but the third period they kind of took over and they had a lot of looks," San Jose captain Logan Couture said. "We looked tired at the end there."
NOTES: Sharks defenseman Ty Emberson missed the game with an upper-body injury sustained in the win against the Kraken. ... Sharks forward Alexander Barabanov sustained an undisclosed injury in the second period. There was no update. … San Jose forward Tomas Hertl missed his second straight game after sustaining a lower-body injury in a 5-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, but he's expected to be available for the 2024 NHL All-Star Game on Saturday. ... William Eklund has five assists in the past three games. ... Anaheim defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin had 13:15 of ice time in his return after missing two games with an upper-body injury.