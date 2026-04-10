Carlson gets 1st NHL hat trick, Ducks defeat Sharks to end 6-game skid

Anaheim made it 2-0 at 6:20 when Granlund backhanded a drop pass for Carlson and he scored off the crossbar with a one-timer from just above the right circle.

The Sharks did not get their first shot on goal until 13:12 and were outshot 10-5 in the first period.

San Jose defenseman Sam Dickinson partially whiffed on a shot from the top of the left circle, leading to a 2-on-1 break the other way. Sennecke held the puck until reaching the top of the crease and then slid it to Alex Killorn for the redirection to extend the lead to 3-0 at 5:15 of the second period.

"Me going in there and screaming and yelling at him doesn't do any good," Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said of Dickinson's mistake. "He understands. He's a smart hockey player. He's a smart kid."

San Jose started slowly again in the second period and didn't generate its first shot on goal until 11:48 before getting outshot 9-4 in the period.

Anaheim went on the first power play of the game at 9:40 of the third period and Carlson scored with a snap shot from above the circles to make it 4-0 at 10:31.

"You saw it last night (against the Kings). The other team wanted it more, and same thing tonight," Sherwood said. "We have to learn from it, and we’ve got to look inwards here a little bit. We're changing the standard. It's not OK to lose, it's not OK to lose battles, lose PKs, and just shifts on end."

Mukhamadullin prevented the Ducks from earning their first shutout since a 2-0 win against the Sharks on Oct. 12, 2024, when he scored off a drop pass from Tyler Toffoli to cut it to 4-1 at 12:40.