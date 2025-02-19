Sampling With The Sharks 2025 Presented by Marsh McLennan Agency

At the conclusion of dinner, the live auction was emceed by play-by-play announcer for Sharks Radio Network and Hockey Hall of Fame honoree, Dan Rusanowsky, and Sharks play-by-play announcer for NBC Sports California, Randy Hahn. The energy in the room was electric as fans excitedly outbid each other for the packages offered. Experiences included an exclusive dinner with Mike Grier at Center Ice inside SAP Center, Pickleball Doubles with Henry Thrun, Escape to Alcatraz with Mario Ferraro, and attending a Golden State Warriors game with Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith. The most highly anticipated offering of the night was an exclusive road trip with the team during the 2025-26 season.