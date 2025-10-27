Registration now open for Sampling with the Sharks presented by Marsh McLennan Agency

February 21, 2026 (9)

The Sharks Foundation is proud to announce that registration is now open for its premier annual fundraiser, Sampling with the Sharks presented by Marsh McLennan Agency and supported by SAP.

Taking place on Saturday, February 21, 2026, at the historic Hayes Mansion, this signature event unites San Jose Sharks players, coaches, and VIPs alongside partners, donors, and community leaders for an unforgettable evening of expertly curated food and wine, exciting auctions, one-of-a-kind experiences, and authentic connection – all in support of Bay Area youth and families.

New to this season, a limited number of guests can purchase Pre-Party Access to enjoy additional time with Sharks VIPs, an exclusive cocktail bar, and a curated selection of rare and hard-to-find wines available only during this reception.

Guests seeking an elevated experience may choose the Sip & Stay Package for Two, which includes two event tickets, two Pre-Party admissions, a one-night stay at Hayes Mansion, and a special welcome gift upon arrival.

Throughout the evening, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in live and silent auctions powered by Ticketmaster, featuring exclusive items and experiences, including one-of-a-kind opportunities with Sharks players.

Tickets for Sampling with the Sharks are $500 per guest through December 31, with prices increasing to $600 on January 1. Last year’s event sold out, so early registration is encouraged. Proceeds directly support the Sharks Foundation’s mission to empower youth through education and wellness programs while advancing equitable access to hockey for all.

Secure your tickets today at sjsharks.com/sampling and join us for an unforgettable culinary and philanthropic experience alongside the San Jose Sharks.

