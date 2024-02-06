Quentin Musty working for his California dream

Seeing what it takes to be a pro has emboldened Musty and he has brought that attitude back to Sudbury. Although the 18-year-old Hamburg, New York native is still one of the younger players on a Wolves team that is looking to make a deep run this year, he’s still trying to lead by example for his teammates.

He’s certainly done that on the ice. Through 36 games, Musty has 25 goals and 62 points. His 1.72 points-per-game is among the best in the OHL and there’s rarely a night that he doesn’t get on the scoresheet.

And while Musty has been piling up the points, the most important thing for him is that the team keeps winning.

“I’m just doing what I can to help my team offensively and defensively,” he said. “My biggest goal this year is to win games and help my team do that.”

Sudbury currently sits first in its division and a big reason for that is Musty’s offensive output this year. He’s on pace to shatter his career highs in goals and points, but he is quick not to attribute any of his personal performance to the club’s success this year.

“We’re a better team this year than we were last year, so we’re going to score more goals and outscore opponents more,” Musty said. “We have a pretty deep team, so no matter who I am playing with, any line can put up points.”

While Musty is modest in his own assessment, he credits the addition of St. Louis Blues prospect Dalibor Dvorský, who was taken 16 spots ahead of him in the draft, for some of the rise in his production. Musty has been on the top line with Dvorský for much of the season and the two have found natural chemistry. The goal-scoring Dvorský has a knack for finding the back of the net from all angles and the playmaking Musty has done an excellent job getting the puck to him.

With playoffs just around the corner for the Wolves, Musty knows that the most important thing for him and the team is to remain consistent. It has been something the club has struggled with throughout the campaign, but if they’re going to go far in the post-season, finding that consistency will be critical.