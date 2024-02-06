Quentin Musty working for his California dream

When it’s minus 15 degrees Fahrenheit in Sudbury, Ontario, a nickel mining town located four hours north of Toronto, Quentin Musty doesn’t complain. He knows it comes with the territory and he’s so focused on his job, that he doesn’t let it get to him. But even someone as determined as Musty can’t help but let himself daydream, if even only for a minute, about what the weather might be like in California.
Drafted 26th overall by the Sharks at the NHL’s most recent Entry Draft, Musty is currently playing his trade in Sudbury for the Wolves of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the ultimate goal of making it to San Jose. The left winger is determined to make that happen and when it’s bone-chillingly cold out, he has some added motivation.
“I love Sudbury but the weather in California is a bit nicer, so hopefully that’s something to look forward to and keep working for,” Musty said recently after a Wolves practice.
But even on those frigid days, Musty just bundles up and goes about his business. Although he experienced training camp with the Sharks a few months ago, he knows that if he wants to make it back there and stay there, under the California sun, there’s a lot more work ahead of him.