Smith ready to be ‘huge contributor’ for Sharks this season 

No. 4 pick in 2023 Draft looks to break into lineup after leading NCAA in scoring

Will Smith SJS prospect

© Kavin Mistry/NHLI via Getty Images

By Chelena Goldman
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Will Smith heard the challenge presented by San Jose Sharks general manager Mike Grier just before the start of development camp last month.

"These older guys aren't going to be in any rush to give their spots away to a young guy," Grier said. "It should make for a pretty competitive camp. May the best man win."

For the 19-year-old, who was selected by San Jose with the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft and signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Sharks on May 28, consider that challenge accepted.

"I have expectations and goals as a player, and the goal is to make the team and be a huge contributor," Smith said.

There has been excitement surrounding Smith ever since he was drafted. Sharks fans have eagerly watched from afar as he dominated at Boston College last season and led the NCAA in scoring with 71 points (25 goals, 46 assists) in 41 games, seven more than Boston University rival and now teammate Macklin Celebrini, who was selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

"I think he's put his best foot forward," said John McCarthy, coach of San Jose of the American Hockey League. "He looks a little bit bigger to me. I haven't seen any data on that, it's just my eye test. But he looks a little more solid."

McCarthy isn't wrong; Smith, listed at 6-foot, 181 pounds, changed his diet to bulk up ahead of his first shot at making an NHL roster.

"I'll probably be up about eight or 10 pounds by the time I get here [for training camp], it's going to be huge for my game," Smith said. "I eat more. Get the protein shakes. But it's not just about what you're eating, it's the timing of it too. You have to plan your days more in the summer and be consistent."

A good diet and more time in the weight room will help Smith compete for a spot among what has become a formidable forward group. This offseason, the Sharks added Tyler Toffoli, Barclay Goodrow, Ty Dellandrea, Alex Wennberg and Carl Grundstrom. The forward group already included Mikael Granlund, Fabian Zetterlund and captain Logan Couture when healthy. There's also William Eklund and Thomas Bordeleau, young forwards with previous NHL experience. And, of course, now Celebrini.

However steep the competition is, Smith appears ready to fight for that opportunity.

"I trust whatever the development staff and team have in mind," Smith said. "And then, obviously, the goal is to make the team and help as much as I can."

