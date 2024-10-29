The Sharks kicked off their 33rd season with a home opener against the St. Louis Blues on October 10. Fans were invited to a pre-game Street Rally, including a Sharks player Teal carpet arrival hosted by Guests could also purchase Corona, from the Sharks Foundation Beer Booth which raised more than $5,000 for the Foundation. Inside the building, the Foundation sold their first Mystery Puck of the season which sold out in record time.
OCTOBER 2024 RECAP: HEALTHY LIVING CAMPAIGN
On October 11, to celebrate their Healthy Living Campaign, the Sharks Foundation held a dedication ceremony for a revitalized Tealtop Street Hockey Court at Smythe Clubhouse made possible by a $30,000 Community Assist Grant provided to Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley (BGCSV). BGCSV has been at the forefront of youth development in Santa Clara County for 80 years, providing innovative and effective afterschool and summer enrichment programs primarily for low-income, at-risk youth between the ages of 5 and 18.
The event was emceed by Sharks Broadcasters Randy Hahn and Dan Rusanowsky in front of nearly 100 middle school aged youth who heard words from San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan, San Jose District 8 Councilmember Domingo Candelas, Sharks President Jonathan Becher, and BGCSV Chief Executive Officer Steve Wymer. Once the group officially cut the ribbon, Sharks players #54 Givani Smith, #23 Barclay Goodrow, and #91 Carl Grundstrom, joined by S.J. Sharkie, played an informal scrimmage with youth from the Boys & Girls Clubs, the court, boarder pads, and new Sharks-branded equipment will allow members to regularly practice street hockey all year round.
The Sharks Foundation’s Player Cards fundraiser made its return for the 2024-25 season, with the first card featuring #71 Macklin Celebrini. Fans excitedly purchased their player card with the hopes of securing one with Celebrini’s autograph, or a golden ticket redeemable for a bonus item.
The Goals for Kids program is back for its 11th season! For every goal scored by a Sharks player, $1,000 will be donated to local non-profit organizations. The 2024-25 season program beneficiaries include: Access Books Bay Area, George Mark Children’s House, Hack the Hood, Okizu, Ronald McDonald House Charities Bay Area, Save the Bay, and Scientific Adventures for Girls. Thanks to Presenting Partners Taube Philanthropies and Tech CU, and Participating Sponsor Swenson Foundation for making this program possible!
The 2024-25 goal count started when Macklin Celebrini scored the first regular season goal during the October 10 home opener and the running sum has reached $23,000 since!