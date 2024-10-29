OCTOBER 2024 RECAP: HEALTHY LIVING CAMPAIGN

The Sharks Foundation’s Player Cards fundraiser made its return for the 2024-25 season, with the first card featuring #71 Macklin Celebrini. Fans excitedly purchased their player card with the hopes of securing one with Celebrini’s autograph, or a golden ticket redeemable for a bonus item.

The Goals for Kids program is back for its 11th season! For every goal scored by a Sharks player, $1,000 will be donated to local non-profit organizations. The 2024-25 season program beneficiaries include: Access Books Bay Area, George Mark Children’s House, Hack the Hood, Okizu, Ronald McDonald House Charities Bay Area, Save the Bay, and Scientific Adventures for Girls. Thanks to Presenting Partners Taube Philanthropies and Tech CU, and Participating Sponsor Swenson Foundation for making this program possible!

The 2024-25 goal count started when Macklin Celebrini scored the first regular season goal during the October 10 home opener and the running sum has reached $23,000 since!