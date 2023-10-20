News Feed

SJSharks Gaming Signs NHL 24 Pro Esports Team

Game Recap: Sharks vs. Bruins

Local Art and Tailor-Made Song make Sharks Open Video a Hit

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Bruins

Sharks Can't Fend off Late Carolina Rally

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Hurricanes

Los Tiburones Presented by Milagro Tequila Night Recap

Stellar Sharks Debut for Blackwood but Sharks Fall Short in Shootout

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Avalanche

Game Preview: Sharks Home Opener vs. Golden Knights

Sharks Foundation Announces 10th Season of the ‘Goals For Kids’ Program

San Jose Sharks Announce 2023-24 Season Opening Roster

LOS TIBURONES DE SAN JOSÉ CELEBRARÁN A CULTURA HISPANA Y LATINOAMERICANA 

San Jose Sharks Sign Defenseman Jake Furlong

Sharks to Host 7th Annual Los Tiburones Night Presented by Milagro Tequila

Preseason Game Preview: Sharks vs. Kings

San Jose Sharks Sign Forward Quentin Musty

Sharks Update Training Camp Roster

Next Wave Report: October 20

17664485_20230923vsDucks4860_JPG_Laurel_Young_20230927_164723

Take a dive into the first Next Wave report of the 2023-2024 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente.

PROSPECT OF THE WEEK: KASPER HALTTUNEN (LONDON, OHL)

  • Kasper Halttunen is off to a fast start in his first OHL season with nine points (7g, 2a) in nine games. He is tied for fourth among OHL forwards in goals and has three multi-goal games so far this season.

BARRACUDA

  • The Barracuda split a pair of opening weekend matchups with Rockford, both with 7-2 final scores
  • Justin Bailey recorded four points (1g, 3a) in Saturday’s win
  • Ethan Cardwell scored his first AHL goal in Saturday’s win
  • Georgi Romanov won his first AHL game with 26 saves on 28 shots faced
  • Shakir Mukhamadullin found the back of the net in the season opener on Friday, Oct. 13

PROSPECT NOTABLES – NORTH AMERICA

  • Luca Cagnoni (Portland, WHL) is riding a four-game point streak (2g, 7a), including a four-assist night on Oct. 18. Cagnoni ranks tied for fourth in scoring among WHL defensemen
  • Quentin Musty (Sudbury, OHL) scored his first goal of the season in his first game of the year, the overtime winner. Musty had a two-assist night on Oct. 18
  • Will Smith (Boston College, NCAA) recorded his first collegiate point in his second game, an assist
  • Cameron Lund (Northeastern, NCAA) started his year with consecutive multi-point games

PROSPECT NOTABLES – INTERNATIONAL

  • Mattias Havelid (Linkoping, SHL) is one point off the scoring lead for U-20 SHL skaters, the leader among defensemen in the age group
  • Filip Bystedt (Linkoping, SHL) registered his first multi-point game of the season (1g, 1a) on Oct. 19 and is third on his club with four goals
  • Theo Jacobsson (Vasterviks, Allsvenskan) is second among U-21 Allsvenskan skaters in scoring
  • Axel Landen (HV71, SHL) has made his SHL debut, appearing in 10 games with HV71. With the club’s junior team, the defenseman has six points through nine games

