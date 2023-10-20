Next Wave Report: October 20

Take a dive into the first Next Wave report of the 2023-2024 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente.

PROSPECT OF THE WEEK: KASPER HALTTUNEN (LONDON, OHL)

Kasper Halttunen is off to a fast start in his first OHL season with nine points (7g, 2a) in nine games. He is tied for fourth among OHL forwards in goals and has three multi-goal games so far this season.

BARRACUDA

The Barracuda split a pair of opening weekend matchups with Rockford, both with 7-2 final scores

won his first AHL game with 26 saves on 28 shots faced Shakir Mukhamadullin found the back of the net in the season opener on Friday, Oct. 13

PROSPECT NOTABLES – NORTH AMERICA

(Boston College, NCAA) recorded his first collegiate point in his second game, an assist Cameron Lund (Northeastern, NCAA) started his year with consecutive multi-point games

PROSPECT NOTABLES – INTERNATIONAL

(Vasterviks, Allsvenskan) is second among U-21 Allsvenskan skaters in scoring Axel Landen (HV71, SHL) has made his SHL debut, appearing in 10 games with HV71. With the club’s junior team, the defenseman has six points through nine games

