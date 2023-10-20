Next Wave Report: October 20

Take a dive into the first Next Wave report of the 2023-2024 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente.
PROSPECT OF THE WEEK: KASPER HALTTUNEN (LONDON, OHL)
- Kasper Halttunen is off to a fast start in his first OHL season with nine points (7g, 2a) in nine games. He is tied for fourth among OHL forwards in goals and has three multi-goal games so far this season.
BARRACUDA
- The Barracuda split a pair of opening weekend matchups with Rockford, both with 7-2 final scores
- Justin Bailey recorded four points (1g, 3a) in Saturday’s win
- Ethan Cardwell scored his first AHL goal in Saturday’s win
- Georgi Romanov won his first AHL game with 26 saves on 28 shots faced
- Shakir Mukhamadullin found the back of the net in the season opener on Friday, Oct. 13
PROSPECT NOTABLES – NORTH AMERICA
- Luca Cagnoni (Portland, WHL) is riding a four-game point streak (2g, 7a), including a four-assist night on Oct. 18. Cagnoni ranks tied for fourth in scoring among WHL defensemen
- Quentin Musty (Sudbury, OHL) scored his first goal of the season in his first game of the year, the overtime winner. Musty had a two-assist night on Oct. 18
- Will Smith (Boston College, NCAA) recorded his first collegiate point in his second game, an assist
- Cameron Lund (Northeastern, NCAA) started his year with consecutive multi-point games
PROSPECT NOTABLES – INTERNATIONAL
- Mattias Havelid (Linkoping, SHL) is one point off the scoring lead for U-20 SHL skaters, the leader among defensemen in the age group
- Filip Bystedt (Linkoping, SHL) registered his first multi-point game of the season (1g, 1a) on Oct. 19 and is third on his club with four goals
- Theo Jacobsson (Vasterviks, Allsvenskan) is second among U-21 Allsvenskan skaters in scoring
- Axel Landen (HV71, SHL) has made his SHL debut, appearing in 10 games with HV71. With the club’s junior team, the defenseman has six points through nine games