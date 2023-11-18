Next Wave Report: November 17

News Feed

St. Louis Blues San Jose Sharks game recap November 16

Kahkonen makes 44 saves, Sharks cruise past Blues to end 3-game skid
Sharks Dubbed Good Morning Football's Hockey Team

Sharks Dubbed Good Morning Football's Hockey Team
Game Preview: Sharks vs. Blues

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Blues
Florida Panthers San Jose Sharks game recap November 14

Panthers pull away in 3rd, top Sharks for 5th straight win
San Jose Sharks, Forward Luke Kunin Collaborate on the Luke Kunin T1D Fund Merchandise Collection

San Jose Sharks, Forward Luke Kunin Collaborate on the Luke Kunin T1D Fund Merchandise Collection
Game Preview: Sharks vs. Panthers

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Panthers
Game Preview: Sharks at Ducks

Game Preview: Sharks at Ducks
San Jose Sharks Vegas Golden Knights game recap November 10

Hill makes 20 saves, Golden Knights blank Sharks
Game Preview: Sharks at Golden Knights

Game Preview: Sharks at Golden Knights
Edmonton Oilers San Jose Sharks game recap November 9

Blackwood makes 39 saves, Sharks hold off Oilers
NHL team theme night celebrations

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog
Patrick Marleau Inducted into San Jose Sports Hall of Fame

Patrick Marleau Inducted into San Jose Sports Hall of Fame
Game Preview: Sharks vs. Oilers 

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Oilers 
AHL notebook 10 players to watch in Western Conference

AHL notebook: 10 skater prospects to watch in Western Conference
Sharks Nov. 9 Game to be Broadcast on Radio Zindagi 1550 AM as Part of the Sharks Celebration of Diwali

Sharks Nov. 9 Game to be Broadcast on Radio Zindagi 1550 AM as Part of the Sharks Celebration of Diwali
Sharks Acquire Defenseman Calen Addison From the Wild in Exchange for Forward Adam Raška and a 2026 Fifth Round Pick

Sharks Acquire Defenseman Calen Addison From the Wild in Exchange for Forward Adam Raška and a 2026 Fifth Round Pick
Sharks defeat Flyers for 1st win of season, end 11-game skid

Sharks defeat Flyers for 1st win of season, end 11-game skid
2023 Foster Hewitt Memorial Trophy Recipient Dan Rusanowsky to be Recognized in Pregame Ceremony on Nov. 24

2023 Foster Hewitt Memorial Trophy Recipient Dan Rusanowsky to be Recognized in Pregame Ceremony on Nov. 24

Next Wave Report: November 17

Untitled design (47)

Take a dive into the latest edition of the Next Wave report, presented by Kaiser Permanente.

PROSPECT OF THE WEEK: Jake Furlong (Halifax, QMJHL)

  • Jake Furlong had a season-high five-game point streak with eight points (1g, 7a)

BARRACUDA

  • Danil Gushchin led the team in points (13) before being recalled to the Sharks on Nov. 13
  • Magnus Chrona earned his first professional win, stopping 26 of 27 shots faced on Nov. 12 vs. CLT
  • Henry Thrun netted his first professional goal at the AHL level in the 4-1 victory over the Calgary Wranglers, Nov. 5
  • Radim Simek leads the ‘Cuda and is tied for 14th in the AHL with a +7 rating

PROSPECT NOTABLES – NORTH AMERICA

  • Connor MacEachern had a season-long three-game point streak (1g, 3a; Nov. 3-8), including his first multi-point game of the season
  • Roman Kinal tallied his first assist in the ECHL level with the Thunder in the 4-1 loss against the Utah Grizzlies, Nov. 11
  • Will Smith has a four-game point streak (1g, 4a) and has points in eight of his past nine games (5g, 8a)
  • Cameron Lund is tied for the lead with teammate Alex Campbell with eight points in his campaign with the Northeastern Huskies
  • Eric Pohlkamp netted his first power play goal at the collegiate level with Bemidji State in the 6-4 victory over Michigan Tech
  • Timofei Spitserov tallied his first assist of the season with the University of Vermont on November 11th against UMass
  • Luca Cagnoni ranks second among WHL defensemen in scoring and has posted four multi-assist games in his last five contests. He had a four-assist night to match a season high on Nov. 8 against Kamloops
  • Kasper Halttunen posted a four-game goal streak (5g, 2a; Nov. 5-11), including his fifth multi-goal game on the year
  • Brandon Svoboda was added to the 22-man roster of the U.S. Junior Select team to compete at the 2023 World Junior A Challenge

PROSPECT NOTABLES – INTERNATIONAL

  • Theo Jacobsson has found the net twice in his last three games played. He ranks second with Vasterviks IK in goals this year (5)
  • Yegor Spiridonov found the scoresheet (1g, 0a) for the first time on the year in the loss against Metallurg Magnitogorsk on November 16

View the full Sharks player report