Next Wave Report: November 17

PROSPECT OF THE WEEK: Jake Furlong (Halifax, QMJHL)
- Jake Furlong had a season-high five-game point streak with eight points (1g, 7a)
BARRACUDA
- Danil Gushchin led the team in points (13) before being recalled to the Sharks on Nov. 13
- Magnus Chrona earned his first professional win, stopping 26 of 27 shots faced on Nov. 12 vs. CLT
- Henry Thrun netted his first professional goal at the AHL level in the 4-1 victory over the Calgary Wranglers, Nov. 5
- Radim Simek leads the ‘Cuda and is tied for 14th in the AHL with a +7 rating
PROSPECT NOTABLES – NORTH AMERICA
- Connor MacEachern had a season-long three-game point streak (1g, 3a; Nov. 3-8), including his first multi-point game of the season
- Roman Kinal tallied his first assist in the ECHL level with the Thunder in the 4-1 loss against the Utah Grizzlies, Nov. 11
- Will Smith has a four-game point streak (1g, 4a) and has points in eight of his past nine games (5g, 8a)
- Cameron Lund is tied for the lead with teammate Alex Campbell with eight points in his campaign with the Northeastern Huskies
- Eric Pohlkamp netted his first power play goal at the collegiate level with Bemidji State in the 6-4 victory over Michigan Tech
- Timofei Spitserov tallied his first assist of the season with the University of Vermont on November 11th against UMass
- Luca Cagnoni ranks second among WHL defensemen in scoring and has posted four multi-assist games in his last five contests. He had a four-assist night to match a season high on Nov. 8 against Kamloops
- Kasper Halttunen posted a four-game goal streak (5g, 2a; Nov. 5-11), including his fifth multi-goal game on the year
- Brandon Svoboda was added to the 22-man roster of the U.S. Junior Select team to compete at the 2023 World Junior A Challenge
PROSPECT NOTABLES – INTERNATIONAL
- Theo Jacobsson has found the net twice in his last three games played. He ranks second with Vasterviks IK in goals this year (5)
- Yegor Spiridonov found the scoresheet (1g, 0a) for the first time on the year in the loss against Metallurg Magnitogorsk on November 16