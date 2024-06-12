Next Wave Report: June 12

Take a dive into the final Next Wave report of the 2023-2024 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente.

BARRACUDA

Danil Gushchin finished the season with a four-game point streak (4g, 3a), including 16 points (6g, 10a) in his final 12 games of the campaign. Gushchin finished with 54 points (20g, 34a) in 56 games in his second campaign with the Barracuda. He was named the AHL Player of the Week on Apr. 15.

PROSPECT NOTABLES – NORTH AMERICA

Ozzy Wiesblatt (Milwaukee, AHL) was loaned to the Milwaukee Admirals from the San Jose Barracuda (Mar. 16) and posted six points (1g, 5a) in 16 regular season games. In the playoffs, he put together a three-game point streak (1g, 2a) in games 2-4 of the AHL Western Conference Finals against the Coachella Valley Firebirds. The Admirals fell to the Firebirds on June 8. Wiesblatt finished his playoff run with nine points (2g, 7a) in 15 games played.

PROSPECT NOTABLES – INTERNATIONAL

David Edstrom (Frölunda HC, SHL) finished the regular season with Frölunda HC tied for first in assists (12), second in points (19), and third in goals (7) among U-19 SHL skaters. He captured the silver medal with Sweden in the U-20 World Junior Championship where he collected three assists in seven games played.

