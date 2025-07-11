Sharks acquire Ryan Reaves in exchange for Henry Thrun

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has acquired forward Ryan Reaves from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for defenseman Henry Thrun.

Reaves, 38, has appeared in 912 NHL games with St. Louis, Pittsburgh, Vegas, New York Rangers, Minnesota and Toronto. In that span, he has posted 137 points (63 goals, 74 assists) and 1100 penalty minutes.

“We’re excited to welcome Ryan to the organization,” said Grier. “He will bring energy, personality, physical play and toughness to our group. He has been a part of many winning teams, and I witnessed firsthand the positive impact he can bring to a group when I was with the Rangers.”

Last season with Toronto, he appeared in 35 games, recording two assists and 28 penalty minutes. He also played in three games with the Toronto Marlies (AHL) scoring one goal.

Reaves has also played in 113 Stanley Cup Playoff games, posting nine points (three goals, six assists) and 116 penalty minutes. In fact, Reaves’ teams have made the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 14 of his last 15 NHL seasons. With Vegas in 2018, he scored the game-winning goal in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final against the Winnipeg Jets, sending the first-year Golden Knights into the Stanley Cup Final.

The six-foot-two, 225-pound native of Winnipeg, MB was originally selected by St. Louis in the fifth round (156th overall) in the 2005 NHL Draft.

Thrun, acquired from Anaheim on Feb. 28, 2023, appeared in 119 games with San Jose over three seasons (2023-2025), posting 25 points (five goals, 20 assists). He also appeared in 18 career games with the San Jose Barracuda, totaling six points (one goal, five assists).