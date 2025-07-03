Sharks sign defenseman Dmitry Orlov 

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has signed defenseman Dmitry Orlov to a two-year contract worth $13 million ($6.5 million AAV).

“Dmitry is a strong, two-way defenseman who brings physicality and versatility on the ice,” said Grier. “He has a wealth of NHL experience, both in the regular season and playoffs, and his Stanley Cup championship pedigree is a valuable addition to our team. We are happy to have him.”

Orlov, 33, appeared in 76 games for the Carolina Hurricanes, recording 28 points (six goals, 22 assists) along with a plus-16 rating. Orlov ranked third among team defensemen in points, was tied for second in plus-minus, and led in hits (101), where he was also fifth on the team among skaters. Orlov recorded a career best six game assist streak from Nov. 17-27, recording six assists. He registered his 300th NHL point on Oct. 15 vs. New Jersey, and appeared in his milestone 800th game on Oct. 31 vs. Boston.

In the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Orlov helped Carolina reach the Conference Final, appearing in 15 games and registering four assists with a plus-2 rating. He ranked tied for second among team defensemen in assists, and led in hits (39).

Over the course of his NHL career, Orlov has appeared in 867 games, recording 327 points (76 goals, 251 assists) along with a plus-134 rating with the Washington Capitals, Boston Bruins, and Carolina Hurricanes. He’s averaged at least 20 minutes of ice per game in six of his previous eight seasons.

He has also appeared in 10 consecutive playoff seasons dating back to the 2015-16 season, recording 41 points (four goals, 37 assists) in 107 games. In the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Orlov appeared in 24 games, scoring eight points (two goals, six assists), a plus-5 rating, and averaged 24:12 time on ice en-route to helping the Capitals secure their first Stanley Cup Championship.

Before becoming a full-time NHL player, Orlov spent parts of four seasons with the Capitals’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Hershey Bears, appearing in 79 games and recording 47 points (12 goals, 35 assists).

He started his professional career in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) in Russia, playing for the Metallurg Novokuznetsk over parts of three seasons. He compiled 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) in 101 career games.

Internationally, he has represented Russia at the World Junior Championship in 2010 and 2011, and was a part of the senior men’s team at the World Championship in 2014 (Gold), 2016 (Bronze), 2017 (Bronze), 2019 (Bronze), and 2021. He helped Russia achieve a Gold Medal in 2011, leading all defensemen in assists, and was named to the WJC All-Star Team.

The five-foot-eleven, 214-pound native of Novokuznetsk, Russia, was originally selected by Washington in the 2009 NHL Draft (second round, 55th overall).